3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 8, 2021

On October 8, 2021, three zodiac signs who will have a rough day will be guided by the Moon in three transit forms; Moon Opposite Uranus, Moon Trine Neptune, and Moon Square Jupiter.

That's a lot for us to work with, and to say we'll be living inside our heads during this transit that takes place on Friday, October 8, 2021, is the least of it.

What we're looking at here are the troubling conditions that these lunations present - mainly the affect of Uranus and Neptune, and how those planets influence our personal lives.

For some zodiac signs, this kind of planetary line up isn't productive - this is most especially because of that 'mind' thing that was mentioned earlier.

If we stay in our minds, we overthink, and when we overthink, we lose the connection with what is real.

With Neptune and Uranus, we have the potential for problems, but with Jupiter in the mix, those problems become ENORMOUS - that's what Jupiter does, it makes everything XXX Large.

Now, all that may trouble us on this day is controllable; in other words, we can get through it, but the main kicker is to not overreact and thus get ourselves in hot water due to something stupid that we said.

It's just another one of those think before we speak' days, and we should definitely honor that - certain zodiac signs more than others, in fact.

Which Signs Will Have a Rough Day Oct 8, 2021, according to astrology?

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 8, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Because not only are you subject to the whims of this day's excessive lunar transits, you also have the Moon in Scorpio to deal with, and that, Gemini, is where you could really blow your day to smithereens. I

t's a hostile enough world, and today, you're all about avoiding too many responsibility, but that Scorpio energy will come to you in the form of a person - and this person is someone you want nothing to do with.

So, if all goes according to the Moon's evil plan, you should be engaged in a verbal war of insults with someone you wanted nothing to do with in the first place.

Yes, it's that kind of day - best to stay home and watch SquidGame, or listen to a book on Audible. The world isn't welcoming you in, today, Gemini, so it's best to keep to yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Oh goody, just what you needed: another rough day. And the sarcasm is on high today, as well, which is one of your natural habitats.

Snark and condescension is where you'll be taking refuge on this day, and in an odd way, that makes you feel much more comfortable than having to sit back and take it - whatever 'it' is.

The job is not your cup of tea today, and you're about reading to throw in the towel...yet, you need the money and you can't just quit like that, so instead of flowing with it, you end up battling it at every turn.

Should someone get in your line of fire today, they will go down in a sea of regrettable insults, made only for them.

You don't care, Virgo, and should this day be as rough as it looks like it's going to be, then just roll with it.

If anyone can insult their way through to the other side, it's you. You're a survivor.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

When you have a rough day, you tend to let it take you all the way down, and Sagittarius, that's just not necessary.

OK, so the sky is chock full of lunar weirdos, all waiting around to toss you hither and thither, emotionally - but, you have Jupiter on your side, and this energy is what's going to see you through the day.

While everyone around you is just cruising' for a bruising', you will be able to manage your way around all those bad, aggressive moods.

Moon in Scorpio is no one's true friend, but you seem to know how to work with this dark energy.

And while this day is not going to be one of your best ones, you will manage to use your ruling planet (Jupiter) as your strength, and it will lead you away from making super poor choices.

You don't want to fight, and you won't - but you will be challenged, and it will be both dull and redundant. Work with Jupiter's energy - it's on your side.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda