3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day, October 6, 2021

What makes Wednesday a perfect slate for the three zodiac signs who will have a great day is not only the potential that lies behind the New Moon in Libra, but the idea that on this day, Pluto goes direct, and the Moon is also Trine Jupiter.

This spells good fortune and inspired thought for some, and if we are open to the goodness of these transits, we will rise above on this day.

You'll be particularly affected by the expansive nature of Jupiter on this day, and if your sign is prone to this kind of openness, you will find that you're easily able to conceive of great ideas, many of which should be shared.

In the workplace, you will be well-received and your ideas and concepts will be considered for future projects.

The New Moon in Libra opens doors and starts things off on fresh footing.

The entire day is dedicated to creative though and how to manifest those ideas, which is where the New Moon comes into play.

You're on the precipice right now of creating something great, as opposed to simply stirring the thought around in your mind.

Today is the day for manifestation - so plan your ideas well and get to executing them as soon as possible.

Which Signs Will Have a Great Day Oct 6, 2021, according to astrology?

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day, October 6, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today is one of those 'good' Aries days, meaning that you will take well to the transits and make the best of what they offer.

The New Moon is going to act as an inspiration for you, and the way you feel today, you can probably rest assured that your inspirations will be both creative and positive.

You have only 'happy thoughts' on your mind today, which is a definite break from the usual. Those thoughts can turn into realities if you wish, and that will require faith and determination, both of which you have in abundance.

While you are still the great warrior, afraid of nothing, you are also someone who can affect great change in both yourself and in others. Use your charisma to help people today. Your guiding light has the ability to help people see their way through to the other side.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

With all that Moon in the sky, you can't help but be affected, with being that those transits are fairly chocked full of positive aspects, you'll do well today, Cancer.

What you're working with today is a good attitude, and this is going to feel like a cool breeze to you, because you've not been feeling all that well as of lately.

You have felt like a disappointment to your own self, simply because you haven't been able to adopt an attitude of self-assurance. This days changes all that and allows you to see your life and your physical self as absolutely fine, 'as is.'

There are no complaints today, Cancer, as you go about this day with keen insight and the ability to set things on a better path. You also have the ability to keep this going indefinitely, so believe in yourself and in your choices. You are doing well.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are able to take the energy of Pluto Direct and make it your very own, Capricorn, which works so well for you in terms of your work and career moves.

You have been experiencing an intense amount of stress over the last few days - and yet, stress never holds you back, though you aren't exactly a fan of it.

Today, October 6th, gives you a clearing; you can see your way to the other side, and you know that the only way you can 'get to it, is by getting through it.'

While others around you may seem annoying and negative in their approach, you are able now to bypass their emotional response to the work ahead, by pouring yourself into solution-making.

You solve what others cannot handle; this may cause resentment, but in truth, you're better than that because you know that being solution-oriented will make for a better team experience.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda