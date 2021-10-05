3 Zodiac Sign Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 6, 2021

With the New Moon hovering above our heads on this day, we can expect a disturbance in 'the force', meaning, whatever is on our mind today has the power to be amplified and made manifest as our worst or best dream.

It's the kind of energy where three zodiac signs who have a rough day will need to watch what they think, simply because they don't want to make a mess out of the present situation.

October 6, 2021 is the day where something unexpected occurs for all of us, and it is up to us to interpret this happening as positive or negative.

It's a day of choice - but the choice is on us as to what we shall do with our circumstance - will we stand our ground and deal with whatever pops up, or will we scatter and flee, because we don't understand what's happening and therefore feel the need to run like hell away from what we perceive as danger?

This is also a good day to pay attention to our bodies - are we in good shape?

Is there a health issue that maybe we should be paying closer attention to?

We can make this day rough or great, depending on how we react to stress - and for certain signs, that might already be a given.

Which signs will have a rough day on October 6, according to astrology?

Zodiac Sign Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 6, 2021

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What's going to get you today is your choice - and you are going to choose to keep your thoughts to yourself. This is not a good idea.

There's something going on in you that needs to be aired; you need to talk to someone or you're going to explode - you have a secret and you can no longer hold on to it - and yet, you choose to keep it to yourself.

The New Moon exacerbates your dark feelings and you have it in your mind that if you share what's on it, you'll be rejected, or thought of as a freak.

Heads up, Gemini - we all have days like this, and sometimes, truly, the best thing you can do for yourself is to unburden your mind by talking with people.

You are dragging around this 'forbidden' knowledge, and while you know it's doing you no good, you keep holding on to it, as if it's precious.

This is what's going to take your day down - and this is your choice.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The New Moon in Libra could work any number of ways on you, Libra, but today, you choose to make it work the wrong way. You are stubborn; and today you will show that you are not only stubborn, but self-destructive, too.

You have thoughts in your head that are troublesome; you worry about certain things in your life going wrong in the future, and yet, you don't realize how you are ruining your present moment with thoughts of a non-existent (and terrible) future.

You are the one to ruin your day today, and the culprit is your own self-doubt and perception of a miserable future. You have no faith in a good day, today, and so - you don't get to have one.

You can thank yourself for that - but know this, it works both ways and if you so choose - you can make tomorrow brilliant.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

On October 6, you will be feeling extra sensitive, in body and in mind. You are the kind of person who manifests physical ailments when you are stressed out, and that may be what you get to see today.

If you are prone to skin ailments, you may see a break out today, or a feeling of itchiness.

While this seems very specific, possibly even far-fetched, it is not, as this is the kind of day devoted to skin problems.

If there is something you need to tend to, health-wise, this is the day that begs you to tend to it.

You are in no danger, but you do need to pay closer attention to your body. This New Moon on the 6th acts like a divining rod for hidden illness.

Pay attention to your body's complaints; if you find there is something a little off in nature, then deal with it. Do not look away.

You'll be fine, it's nothing big, but it's enough for the cosmos to flag you down over it. Stay keen, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda