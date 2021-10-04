3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 5, 2021

No news is good news may be the quote of the day, for certain zodiac signs who have a great day on October 5, 2021, in spite of their personal circumstances.

While we're speeding on over to the New Moon on the 6th of October, we're still in a rather smooth cosmic field of energy right now, which should bode well for three zodiac signs.

Who will have a great day according to astrology?

The lucky winners today are Taurus, Scorpio and Sagittarius, and the winning prize is a day of great peace and very little hassle.

While there may not be a winning of the lottery involved, there will definitely be an ease to the day ahead.

So, it's off to work we go - knowing that work will provide us with much of the greatness that will make up our day, today.

It's always a good idea to see any day of the week - whether it's a good one or a 'bad' one - as a blessing, because there's always something to learn from.

So, with gratitude and the hope that we have more 'hassle-free' days, let us see what's to come on this great Tuesday.

Which signs will have a great day on October 5, 2021, according to astrology?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tuesday is a day of fresh change for you, Taurus. October brings with it the idea of relocating, and on the 5th, you might find yourself in a new living environment.

This newness could also be credited to a new job or position - all planetary transits point to the idea that, today, you will be experiencing something new in the physical realm, and while that may also require labor, it will be the kind you enjoy putting your back into.

Expect to be heavily involved in the physical aspect of moving or reorganizing today, and know that whatever you do today, there will more than likely be a high element of fun involved. No suffering today, just fun and the excitement of literally building something for the future.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You can be found, on this day, deeply involved in the creation of some project that has its goal date set for the near future.

There is pressure on you today to get the job done - and you like that kind of pressure, in fact, you excel under pressure, which is why today will turn out to be very exciting for you.

You may be racing against the clock - your creative efforts are timed, and while that kind of stress may drive another person crazy, it suits you just fine and not only that; you feel encouraged to do your best, and you have no problem proving it by being the first to complete whatever tasks you have in front of you.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Your over-achieving inner self will be pleased as punch with the results of today's work.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This day - October 5 - gives you everything you've needed, which means a break. You have been going rapid-fire; work has been demanding, and though you've been well-prepared for whatever comes your way, you have to admit that - yes, you - are only human, Sagittarius, and that on occasion - you need a break, too.

This day will bring you an unexpected break that allows you to regroup and refocus on the next creative projects that you are cut out for. You have no worries about your job, and so taking time off feels right - your people will understand, as they want you to perform in top shape and know you need rest.

Today is a great day for you, because you will get that well-deserved 'split second' of downtime. Tomorrow, it's back to the grind - but this time, you'll be refreshed and content.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda