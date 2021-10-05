Love Horoscope For Wednesday, October 6, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 6, 2021.

The intensity of love is felt when Pluto stations direct, and this brings a whole new level of energy to love.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Wednesday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, October 06, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sometimes you have to do what you've got to do, and that can mean putting love on hold. Pluto in Capricorn turns direct, and this affects your love life because things start to change in your career.

And it's full steam ahead, Aries. You have opportunities that you are ready to explore, and think of it as delayed gratification. You get to have the best of all worlds: your career and later the chance to be with people who are on your new level.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time to level up, Taurus. Pluto in Capricorn turns direct, and this affects your love life because things start to change in your beliefs about life. You don't want to play it safe all of the time, especially when it comes to love.

You need to own who you really are deep down to your soul. And, if that means people are uncomfortable with that, then they can walk. Their absence leaves room for someone who will not only love the way your mind, but love your soul, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You need more than just casual connections, right Gemini? Pluto in Capricorn turns direct, and this affects your love life because things start to change in your desires for intimacy. This is where you start to be the one who wants more than others expect.

You aren't looking for a love that's fleeting. You want the whole package deal: the home, the car, and the kids. Everything, and guess what? It's going to come to you because you're ready.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

To love someone unconditionally is a big deal, and it takes time and effort. Pluto in Capricorn turns direct, and this affects your love life because things start to change in your relationships and commitments. You may find that you're on the fence about what you're willing to accept in a partner.

It's not that you have high expectations, but that you know what you need, and when you can't find happiness where you are in love, you'll create it elsewhere later.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Things start to shift and that includes how you approach your love life. Pluto in Capricorn turns direct, and this affects your love life because things start to change in your routines. You could be open to breaking a cycle that isn't working for you.

Maybe instead of thinking you have to meet someone face-to-face, you'll be open to meet someone via social media or on a dating app. There are changes in store for your love life, and it doesn't have to be the way it's always been done.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You want love that's sweet and unpredictable, and this is going to be what you do for your partner.

Pluto in Capricorn turns direct, and this affects your love life because things start to change in your romantic interests. You might have a few fresh ideas on how to surprise your partner up your sleeve.

Perhaps a little getaway or a trip to meet your folks for the first time. The good things that make memories that you never forget are what holds the most meaning for you now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's hard to break old patterns that have been in your family for years, even if you know that they are slightly dysfunctional.

Pluto in Capricorn turns direct, and this affects your love life because things start to change in your family of origin, and it's time to break away from what you know isn't really that healthy.

You have to start somewhere, and it's painful to know members of your family don't understand why you've changed. It's not that you wanted to hurt anyone, but you are tired of hurting you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Everything that happens in the world has an impact, and you're effected most by an event that takes place in your home town.

Pluto in Capricorn turns direct, and this affects your love life because things start to change in your community.

This could be a news story or someone you love who passes away due to illness.

Things start to bring your awareness up, and you see the world differently. This changes everything about how you invest yourself in love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You already know that it's not what you have but what has you, and being less attached to 'stuff' is what you learn to be.

But, bills have to get paid, and that's important too. Having what you need is how you learn to love yourself.

Pluto in Capricorn turns direct, and this affects your love life because things start to change in your money.

You get to invest your income in ways that reveals your priorities. More into people, gifts for the holidays, and cash in the bank for a rainy day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You don't need to follow the crowd, and when it comes to who you love, you're so much better than that. Pluto in Capricorn turns direct, and this affects your love life because things start to change in your identity.

You are ready to make important changes to how you do things - for yourself and others. You see the world as this open place where you can explore your opportunities, and maybe meet someone new, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

People who need to leave, sometimes ghost you and it hurts because it was unexpected.

You loved them, but it was not your person to keep. Pluto in Capricorn turns direct, and this affects your love life because things start to change in your enemies sector.

When fate starts to close doors, Aquarius, don't try to force them back open. See that there are reasons for everything, and the freedom you didn't want was exactly what you needed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's been hard to meet good people, and even harder to find someone to love you for you. Pluto in Capricorn turns direct, and this affects your love life because things start to change in your friendships.

And you never know, Pisces, you may see sparks start to fly with a friend who you've been close to for so long, but never really have seen until now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.