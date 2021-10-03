3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 4, 2021

October gives us a fresh start, and for many of us, it's an exciting time to be alive, and for three zodiac signs who will have a great day on October 4, 2021 there's much in store. Namely Aries, Gemini and Cancer, who will reap the biggest benefits of the day.

What we can look forward to, today, according to astrology, are well thought laid plans that will back our great ambitions.

For some of us, we are walking into a promising zone of work and finance; today shows great promise for those who have worked long hours and have put in the efforts toward making a life for themselves in terms of work and career.

Today is the day we hear good news on the work front; it is also the day when we may get an opportunity to do better.

The day is devoted to excellence and that is why it is select when it chooses who will have a great day or not; those who are determined to make life better for themselves will shine on this day, and to them we say, "Good luck to you!"

Which Signs Will Have a Great Day Oct 4 , 2021, according to astrology?

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

"Ain't nothing gonna break my stride, nobody gonna slow me down, oh no, I got to keep on moving'..."

And that old song is going to be your personal theme song today, Aries. You are on a roll - in business and in career.

Your investments seems to all suddenly be coming in with big returns, and that certainly does make you happy.

It's a day for positivity and celebration; you work hard, and now, you wish to play hard. Financial reward inspires you to keep up whatever you've been doing to get this far, and that effort is being noticed by those in the position of authority; you will make more of this day than you originally thought - you could make this day the first of many where you continuously bring in good fortune and great luck.

Luck through effort - you don't wait for someone to bring it to you, you make it yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are just now shaking off the dregs of last week, and now, you feel terrific. Yes, Gemini, whatever has gone on over the last few days, it's got you to the point where you are just simply over feeling bad. There were a few key items on your tick-list that bugged you to no end, and yet - those things don't seem to have much power over you today.

October 4, while not really very special on its own, will act as an open door for you today, one that you will walk through and find yourself in a peaceful, if not, easy-going mood.

You are a very smart person, Gemini, and you really don't want to give more than your due, especially when it comes to feeling down. You've paid your dues, it seems, and now it's time to start planning for newness and change. It's a good day to be Gemini!

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today you will be experiencing the calm balance of Libra Sun, as it still reigns supreme. You aren't always open to Libra energy, yet today has you in full acceptance of it.

You feel things are 'fair' and that there is no reason to take up arms to either protect yourself or others. Everyone in your life, today, is at peace; no one is nagging you or demanding more than you are willing to share.

It's a day where you can get a lot done, if that is what you wish to do - on the other hand, if all you want to accomplish today is a good, long nap in the middle of the afternoon, then that shall be your major accomplishment today - no guilt involved.

You have this day to make the best of, and the way your mind works, Cancer, you'll no doubt create an absolute splendid time of it. Stay creative if you can, as you have the backing of the universe involved with your creative efforts on this day.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda