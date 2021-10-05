3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve During Pluto Direct Starting October 6, 2021

Three zodiac signs whose relationships improve during Pluto direct starting October 6, 2021 will sense powerful intuition and boosts of energy that's been held back for some time.

If you've been reading my most recent astro-blogs here, you'll notice that we talk about Pluto a lot - it's influence, it's after-effects, and of course - it's retrograde.

That Pluto retrograde is what has been at the bottom of much passive aggressive behavior, as well as much of the break down of our relationships.

That's all the more reason we need to wake up and welcome Pluto direct - because the retrograde is finally over and now, well - now we have work to do.

Pluto goes direct on October 6, 2021, which means we are about to get walloped with wisdom.

During Pluto retrograde, we slunk back and let our darkest thoughts fester in our minds - this is what added to many people's bad moods.

When Pluto goes direct in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, our dark side comes forth to stand in the light, and while that may not sound positive, it is indeed - because it's always better to express ourselves, rather than repress our thoughts.

Pluto direct gives us the desire to take action; no more sitting around starting fights for no reason at all - now there's a reason to do, say, be, act...we are no longer the 'rebel without a cause' - as we will be finding causes left and right to stand up for, and one of those causes may very well end up being our own relationship.

Which signs of the Zodiac will see their relationships improve during Pluto direct?

Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve During Pluto Direct Starting October 6, 2021:

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Because we are still in your Libra Sun season, you will be especially open to the healing qualities that come along with the Pluto Direct, and whatever you've been going through in terms of your relationship may finally get a chance to return to what feels like 'normalcy' for you and your mate.

Whereas only a few weeks ago, you may have been reluctant to 'talk things over', the new Direct energy is going to act as a prompt for you to say what's on your mind.

Your natural tendency as a Libra is to play it politely and without a fuss, but that hasn't worked for you over the last several weeks, and so now, with Pluto Direct, you'll have a chance to not only say what's on your mind to your partner, but to feel good about what you have to say.

You know you can add to the healing, and now, finally, you are feeling a little more fearless; you believe in yourself and you know you can do good.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

End of the year energy works well for the Scorpio soul, and Pluto Direct is like the ultimate vitamin; as soon as it gets in your system, you begin to feel like a million bucks.

This refreshingly happy feeling works well on your confidence, and allows you the clarity to move through thoughts so that you can pick the right ones to share with your mate.

This is a healing season for you, and so much of it relies upon how well you communicate your thoughts and feelings.

When you are happy, you are less inclined to be nasty or pompous when it comes to your loved one, and because of this upgrade in your manners, you'll be able to smooth out any situation that has gone wrong.

You were dealing with Pluto retrograde, so you can give yourself a break - don't beat yourself up over this, but learn the lesson here: kindness counts - and your partner responds exceptionally well to it. Keep that in mind.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Truth has always been your calling card; truth and honesty in all communications. If you can't tell the truth, you just keep your mouth shut - which is what you've been doing in your relationship over the last few months, during the Pluto retrograde.

Now that Pluto is direct, you may feel it's a bit easier to just come right out with it. You're not comfortable being the 'sins of omission' person, and with this breath of fresh air coming your way, you'll be stating what's on your mind a lot more often now.

If you are in a partnership, then you can throw away the shackles of repression and get back to what you do best: speaking the truth. Of course, when a Sagittarius speaks the truth, it's often times blurted out and rude, which is something you may want to work on.

When it comes to your relationship, your partner is already used to your rude approach, and they may actually challenge you on your style - that's OK. That's what we call communication, and thanks to Pluto direct, you'll be back on top of the game.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda