3 Zodiac Signs Who Hurt The Ones They Love During Moon Trine Pluto Starting October 4, 2021

For certain zodiac signs who hurt the ones they love starting October 4, 2021, Moon Trine Pluto is everything you need for impetus - if your intention is to hurt another person on Monday.

This transit expedites emotion, and when our emotions are ruled by Pluto in Capricorn, then we are in touch with our darkest side.

This is a good time to 'sit this one out' so to speak. In other words, we stand to hurt people we love during this transit, and unless that sounds like fun and games, it might be best to think before we speak.

Pluto, in this case, is a strong influence on how we feel about opinions - yours, mine and theirs. During Moon Trine Pluto, we can't help but feel 'right' - about everything.

We become the World's Greatest Authority on Everything, and as obnoxious as that may sound, it gets even better when we start foul-mouthing our way into our love lives.

If you ever wanted to 'change' your partner, but thought better of it, now is the time you will get up the nerve to be as insulting and off base as you wish.

There will be consequences, and you've been warned. While you might completely believe you are justified and right in what you say to someone you love - who loves you back just as intensely - you will also say too much.

Going 'too far' is the calling card of this transit, so be prepared to choke on the side effect your ugly words will have on both of you. It won't be pretty.

Which sign will hurt the one they love during Moon Trine Pluto, starting October 4, 2021?

Zodiac Signs Who Hurt The Ones They Love During Moon Trine Pluto Starting October 4, 2021:

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Starting the power trio is you, Virgo. With you comes this attitude that tells all those around you to back off, that you're in a mood and you're not up for anyone else's opinion on anything. Pluto does not do you a good turn here, but you care very little about good turns at this point.

All you really want is to say what's on your mind, and if it ends up destroying people along the way, well, then that's just their problem, isn't it?

Moon Trine Pluto brings out a selfish side to you, Virgo, and while you are generally quite kind and generous, this transit has the ability to turn you into the 'worst case scenario Virgo' meaning, you'll be at your ultimate worst, during this time.

You will spew insults and imply insinuations; it's like you'll be scrapping for a fight, and if you don't get one that is feisty enough to satisfy your Plutonian need, you'll push even further. This isn't about breaking up, this is about pushing it to the max to see what you can get away with, in your relationship.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Most of the time, you're a rational and realistic partner - you generally choose kindness as your modus operandi, and if push comes to shove, you take the high road and keep it light.

You are not one to engage in confrontation...until Pluto pushes you over the edge and jolts you into being a real meanie. Oh yes, you have that in you, Libra - the ability to be mean and nasty.

While it goes against your grain, sometimes - as in Moon Trine Pluto - you just have to let the beast out of the cage to do your dirty work. And dirty work is what you're about to supply to someone who simply does not deserve this kind of treatment.

Here's the really negative part of it though: you want to hurt this person. You've been holding on to some nasty words for some time, and now, for some reason, you feel like it's OK to hurt the person you really love. Might be time to rethink your actions here, Libra. Some words can never be taken back. Understand that.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It doesn't take much for you to play to the whims of your ruling planet, Pluto, and when we have a transit like Moon Trine Pluto, you may get a chance to bring out your worst side; one that you might even end up regretting.

You're not all that bad, Scorpio, you're just one of those signs that ends up thrashed around by the cosmic influences, and most times those influences steer you in the wrong direction.

You are fully capable of loving and caring for others; you are a sweet partner and an awesome parent, until of course, you get it into your head that 'things need to be different, and here's what's going to happen..."

That need to make unilateral decisions on everyone's part, while tossing around insults really undermines all the love you've put into these relationships. The number one person you'll go after is your main squeeze - your partner.

They may already be used to your antics, but even they can flee in terror and never return. It is possible, and you need to consider this reality, Scorpio. You can't just hurt people and think they'll always stick by your side.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda