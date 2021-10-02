3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationship Goals Change During Retrograde North Node In Gemini Starting October 3, 2021

The North Node, representative of destiny will be retrograde in the sign of Gemini until the mid-January of 2022.

This entity points the way and shows us what we need to be aware of, in our love lives as well as in our lives in general.

It is the stimulant of Nodes, meaning - we will be prompted by this transit to make up our minds on certain topics, some of which will be our relationship goals.

This is a good time for profound thinking and for predicting the future.

This is an even better time to plan events and happenings, within the realm of romance and relationship.

With the helping hand of Gemini, the North Node can help us change our lives; we will be quick to attain knowledge, and even quicker to figure out what to do with the knowledge.

We may even want to bring in something new to our relationship, something you may have left behind - something bold and beautiful, like laughter - and happiness.

Yes, it seems we've left that behind, or perhaps we just stopped caring. Now is the time to reintroduce the notion of caring again. Caring...with a plan.

Which signs will set new relationship goals during Critical Degree North Node Retrograde in Gemini?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When it comes to your present relationship, you'd have to admit that things are going really well.

Without your even knowing it, you're 'listening' to the North Node RX in Gemini, and it's influence is actually working in your life, right now.

As of October 3, this Critical Degree is going to work on how you see the future, with the person you love.

You both feel secure, but excited - commitments are being made and while they feel scary and huge, they are still what you want, and what you are willing to take a chance on.

This is the time when people start to move in together and make families.

Nobody knows what the future brings, but you, Taurus, are willing to take that chance; if mistakes are made, then so be it, you're only human and that's what we do.

But you are also brave and courageous and at this point in your life, all you want is to take that chance and see what comes.

You are all positivity, with very little reluctance - and that is how you will get things done.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There is nothing you wouldn't do for the person you love, and that means figuring out, together, what the future should look like, according to both of your plans.

And now is a good time to get into making those plans.

Compromise is what it's about, and though that's not what you or anyone really wanted, you recognize now, thanks to the North Node in Retrograde, that it's OK.

It's OK to listen and it's OK to speak up; nothing is scary in this relationship and no one is threatening anyone with an ending.

Now that you're both past the honeymoon phase, you've come to understand that the two of you may very well be 'lifers' and so, with that in mind, it's time to plan for the future.

This is the time to think about location, houses, children, vacations. You can rest assured that your relationship is secure and loving as you set new goals for the rest of your lives together.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Critical Degree North Node Rx In Gemini sounds like a mouthful, doesn't it? It's a good thing you don't have to drop this phrase every time it comes around, though it definitely is going to play a positive role in the future of your relationship.

When we hear about retrograde, we often jump to the conclusion that it's a bad thing, however, in this case, it's quite positive and promising.

You may suddenly be lifted into a place where all you want to do is plan ahead for both you and your partner.

This is great time for that, too, as setting new and exciting goals is not only something to be inspired by, but something that can be made into reality, if you approach it with determination and self effort.

These are good days for you, Pisces - and you are in great luck when it comes to changing up some of the old ways of your relationship.

You know what works and what doesn't work within the confines of your partnership, and it's time now to expand upon that which DOES work.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda