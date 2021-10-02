3 Zodiac Signs Who Don't Want To Fall In Love During Mercury Trine Jupiter Starting October 3, 2021

When you say you don't want to fall in love, you don't feel you need to justify this feeling, and for thre three zodiac signs who don't want to fall in love during Mercury trine Jupiter, starting October 3, 2021 this feeling is even more intense.

When Mercury Trine Jupiter, on October 3, 2021 hovers above our heads, you know without any doubt that you do not want to be in love with anyone.

You feel content on your own, and even if you don't - you, alone, know when it's time and when it's not time. And right now - it's not time.

Mercury Trine Jupiter brings with it a state of clarity, and sometimes the issues we become clear on are non-negotiable; if someone doesn't like our choice, they can walk.

We know who we are, and we also know what works in our lives. We're not about to dumb ourselves down so that we can fit into the mold and become 'just like everybody else.'

This transit brings determined thinking; we might come off as stubborn - but do we care? No, we do not, because we are the authors of our own stories, and if we decide to pass on the idea of falling in love - even if it's just a temporary state - then so be it. We write the story - no one else.

Which signs do not want to fall in love during Mercury Trine Jupiter?

Zodiac Signs Who Don't Want To Fall In Love During Mercury Trine Jupiter Starting October 3, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Been there, done that, no longer interested in that can of worms. That's how you feel about falling in love; it's just not worth the time or energy - not now, at least. You've been there; you know what falling in love brings you.

It makes you vulnerable and exposed and all of the other things you really don't want to be. Sure, there's the giddy, fluttery stomach thing that happens that makes you feel all fulfilled and content - and yet, it always takes so much more than it gives - this 'falling in love' thing.

It's just not something you have on your schedule of events, and while you're not closed to meeting new people and sharing fun times, you're simply off limits when it comes to falling in love. You don't need it, and in this way, you claim your strength, Gemini.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The main reason you don't want to fall in love is because so many things in your life are, at present, going so well - especially in business, and you don't want the distraction.

That's what love is for you at this point: a distraction. You can do so much better without it, and being that you know yourself better than anyone else does, you trust in the idea of going about life in your own personal way, which, today, means no to falling in love.

Mercury Trine Jupiter is the kind of transit that makes people nervous; the energy involved with this Trine can really make us earthlings crave clarity, and with Libra - when you guys get clarity, it's both hard-earned AND well-directed. If you feel that falling in love would be a no-no, then that's the law.

You will steer clear of love and infatuation because right now, you are putting all of your energy and skill into business and making money - not a bad thing!

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You don't want to fall in love because you feel you're better than all that. While this could be top-of-the-line denial, it really doesn't matter; you like your life the way it is, and bringing in a new person would just cramp your style, Sagittarius.

You've been on a roll these days, in terms of creativity and production; you are putting out product left and right, and should a person enter the picture - especially a person you might fall in love with - your creativity would drop and you'd then start your faithful obsession with that person.

This is a state you detest; yes, it's fun to be in love, but not when you are as in love with what you do - and you do so many things, Sagittarius.

You're already in love with your talent and ability; you are already in love with the art, music, literature, math, science, and all the beauty that you create. Throwing a person into that mix would simply take the whole experience down a hundred notches. Am I right, Sagittarius?

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda