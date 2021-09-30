3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Intensity In Their Relationships During Mercury Square Pluto Starting October 1, 2021

There are three zodiac signs who want intensity in their relationships during Mercury square Pluto starting October 1, 2021, and what they really mean is they want it now or not at all.

Nothing else will satisfy this longing for love among zodiac signs Gemini, Scorpio, and Sagittarius.

October 1, 2021 the Mercury square Pluto transit is powerfully intense, and this shows up most in relationships.

Mercury Square Pluto is exactly the kind of astrological transit that is needed when we want a jolt in our love life - especially when we, ourselves, do not know how to create such a thing in our relationships.

All zodiac signs recognize that we want more, yet, we do not know what that looks like; we merely feel in our souls that something 'greater' is destined for us, even within the confines of a romantic relationship...something has to happen, something has to make this situation more... intense.

Intensity is what we crave in love; something more than mundane - we want excellence, progress - we want brilliance, and we want it to be memorable. But, are we up for the effort it takes to make such a thing happen? We are - and we are also backed by the cosmic influences, and they will not let us down.

Depending on what sign of the Zodiac we fall under, we may get exactly what we want - and that comes not only because the stars are on our side, but because we make a firm decision to be a part of the machinery that causes affect - in other words, we are the motor that makes action happen, and it is up to us to bring the intensity into our lives - or let it fall by the wayside.

Which 3 signs will want intensity in their relationship, starting October 1, 2021?

Zodiac Signs Who Want Intensity In Their Relationships During Mercury Square Pluto Starting October 1, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The last thing you had in mind for your relationship is the state of complete boredom; eek! Just the idea of being bored by your partner - or being the boring one is just so NOT you, Gemini. You really are turned off by apathy and dullness, and as of October 1, you will come to know that it is indeed up to you to start the machine rolling.

If you want something done - even if that something is the need for intensity - then you must bring it yourself. You will try and you will succeed, but it is up to the other person to meet you on your new intense level of operation. That will depend on whether or not their sign takes to the new concept, or not.

So, you have your work cut out, as 'intensity' is hard to sustain, especially if you're doing it all alone. What's good is that you are probably not alone in this desire, as you usually click best with people who are very much like you. This means if intensity is what you want - you will be in luck, as the universe seems to be in full support of your efforts.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When do you NOT crave intensity, Scorpio? In fact, you're the most intense sign of the Zodiac, so it's a given when it comes to being in a relationship with you. Your partner knows this about you as well, in fact, they know this fact intimately; you want your relationship to be thrilling, intense and alive.

Anything less than this and you'll be bored to tears... and so, you've chosen one helluva standard to live up to. Mercury Square Pluto really revs up your engine on this topic, and you rely only on your own sense of danger and surprise to create situations that can be seen and felt as intense.

You don't mind bringing in the negative, either, after all love is just a game to you, isn't it? And while you are fully able to bring love into everything you do, you really don't want that love to become predictable. Let's put it this way, this astrological transit is going to have a few surprises in store for the person you are involved with.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You crave intensity in your romance because you don't see the point in having one, without it. What's romance for, if not to bring something fresh and exciting to the table, every single day? That's why you are so able to be single - if it isn't excellent, then it has no point in your life - and that goes doubly for love and romance.

Sure, you adore love; you love being loved and you love giving love - but you require excitement, intensity - you need something to look forward to, and the idea of staring at the same situation for an eternity really puts you off.

In astrology, this transit - Mercury Square Pluto in Capricorn is one of those 'make or break' transits that really affects what you're going to be doing with the person you're involved with. This is the kind of planetary transit that will remove the scales from your eyes, Sagittarius - and what will you see when you are finally free from the blindness?

You may just see that your relationship is lackluster and bordering on insipidly dull. It's time to make a change. If you want intensity, then it's up to you to make it happen, Big S.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda