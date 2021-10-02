Love Horoscope For Sunday, October 3, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 3, 2021.

We have lots to talk about while Mercury retrograde harmonizes with Jupiter in our friendship sector.

The day is perfect for getting together with a friend or partner and sharing thoughts, ideas and feelings about the future, the past, and to also be reminded to be fully present.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Sunday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, October 03, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Being in sync with a friend happens more frequently today.

You find comfort and love in spaces where nothing is expected and you are excepted for who you decide you want to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A little bit of patience goes along way and you may be hoping to see a change in an important family member but they are not there yet.

The best thing that you can do is love them where they are now, and imagine them to succeed no matter how difficult the journey.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have learned the hard way that it’s important to have priorities even in love.

You want to believe in the power of love and its ability to conquer all things, but sometimes the reason that a hard time does not ever get corrected it’s because it’s just a small part of a bigger plan that you won’t know until later.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There comes a point in time or you just have to trust. We are not talking about blind trust, but I believe that the universe has your back.

You have to see things from the perspective of the vastness of the universe and understand that you are here with a purpose and even though you feel small you’re on the path that you were meant to be on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Their is safety and love when truth is at the core of your relationship.

This may not mean that you always hear what you want to hear, but even when you have those moments of painful honesty there’s a sense of acceptance that gives you a strong sense of hope that your relationship will last.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

We don’t always understand why some people just love their money, even more than themselves, but at the end of the day, you need to own your significant value.

You might not ever be viewed the way you want to be in someone's eyes, but even if the one who breaks your heart doesn't see what they have in front of them when you were there, you're loved.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Romance starts with you. It’s time for you to put your standards higher. You need to see just how far your life can go with the right person.

The reason things don’t work out, it’s not because you aren’t good enough but because you’re building on a foundation that cannot sustain your greatness.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sometimes people who love you cannot seem to let go of the mistakes you have made in the past.

They take ownership of your history and always want to bring it back up. You cannot change what has happened, and part of the reason why someone else won’t let you forgive yourself is that they have trouble forgiving themselves for thinking they let you down.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You know you have a good friend when they are willing to travel miles to see you during a time of need.

You may be that person who brings a smile to someone’s face by surprising them during a time of vulnerability.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It’s not how much you make but the value that you bring to someone’s life just for being who you are.

When you see someone measuring you up to the things that you can do for them, then you know that this is not a situation where love is the basis of your togetherness. It may be time to reevaluate what you think this is about and how you want to respond.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It’s your belief that everyone can change that keeps you empathetic.

You have deep emotional understanding today and for this reason you were being used in the service of others and showing people what love can do in their lives when they see beyond the flaws.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are getting ready to go through a deep healing transformation because of the power of love.

Even if you’re single your own ability to love yourself is what carries you through these difficult times and gives you the strength to change your perception of how the world works.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.