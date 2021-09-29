3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On September 30, 2021

As we begin the day under the Libra Sun and Cancer Moon, three zodiac signs who will have a great day will once again be asked to sink deep within the sea of our emotions, trusting that anything we’re seeking. answers will be found there.

Firmly within Libra Season now many of our thoughts and beliefs are associated with fairness, justice, and balance within our lives and within our romantic relationships.

This means that we either are reflecting on how grateful we are for those qualities within our relationships, or we’re feeling off-centered because we’re becoming more aware of what is not present.

Not inherently wrong or right, it’s using the lens of Libra to look at ourselves, our lives, and our relationships to see how they feel for us.

Under the Cancer Moon though, we’re not using the logical mind or creating lists of pros or cons but instead, we’re being more reflective on how we feel. Balance isn’t just about what I do for you as you do for me or even fifty/fifty, but instead, it’s how we feel on a daily basis.

Is there a reciprocal energy exchange? Do we feel drained or filled by the interactions and activities of our day? These are some of the questions that we’ll be asking ourselves from a more emotional standpoint as we welcome in the energy of today.

Currently, we have seven planets retrograde, most of which are in air signs, so even though the Grand Air Trine has passed we are still heavily in the mental cerebral area of feeling overstimulated or activated.

This can feel overwhelming at times, which is why the soft emotional aspect of today will feel like a welcome relief for a few signs.

Until the beginning of October, we’re in a huge phase of reflection and growth which means that we will need to think things through to be more intentional but in making big choices about our lives, we also have to feel our way through.

We have to be open to intense connections that require vulnerability and trust.

To participate fully within this energy means that today we will be able to find our own inner balance between the mental need to plan what comes next and the heart that wants to feel what is best.

Together this is an opportunity for peace and greater truth to emerge in our lives.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On September 30, 2021:

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sometimes it can seem like the work is never done and while in part it’s not, the more that we do and the scarier stuff that we face, the easier it does get.

Recently, you’ve been going through an accelerated period of growth but also feeling a bit exhausted by everything that you’ve been working through. Sometimes what we find is that the work we’re doing isn’t necessarily the work that we need to do to change our situation.

It’s using the logical mind to complete tasks, but still being afraid to use the heart to feel what is true. There are some big moments of revelations and change coming up in your life but today thanks to two different Venus aspects in your sign, you will feel more at ease.

This gentle loving energy should have you feeling more positive about all the work you’ve recently done and also more compassionate towards yourself.

We can’t be hard on ourselves and still be able to believe and act as if we deserve the very best. The two are counterintuitive to each other. To know deep in our soul that we are worthy of the ease of life means that we are gentle with our process.

The steps of a dance involve healing and growing. Today will be a welcome relief to see yourself as you really are, to be proud of how far you’ve come, and to realize that your heart has already moved on from matters your mind may not yet understand.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You’ve been really putting in the work to change some big parts of your life recently, specifically on the job and career front. While that’s not all that’s been going on recently it certainly is part of what you’ve been moving through as you more greatly align your life to the truth of who you are.

Today, expect some news on the career front that the risk you’ve taken will be paying off. Whether it’s a promotion, new position, or a new role and company altogether; there is nothing, but success written all over this next chapter of your life.

There has been so much work recently on what it means to truly feel deserving of the good that happens so that we can receive it fully and openly, try to remember that as this job offer comes through.

You may not have everything figured out about it, but that doesn’t mean it’s not meant for you. When we up-level within our lives it’s impossible to be able to know how to be the person that we are going to become, but by committing to the path we are able to open more fully to the experience so that it can shape and develop us.

You have learned and experienced all you were meant to up until this moment, now it’s all about trusting and enjoying what’s next-alongside a little celebrating too because this is a moment that is nothing but wonderful.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Life may not be perfect at this moment. It’s not all figured out or sorted out properly into its spaces and corners, but it doesn’t mean that you won’t find relief.

As we welcome in the Cancer Moon alongside so many other watery emotional transits, you’ll start to feel greater ease within yourself and your life.

This is the acceptance of where you are with the knowledge that it’s not going to be where you remain.

Oftentimes in life, we get bogged down thinking about the journey ahead without necessarily giving ourselves credit for where we have made it to, but all that pauses for today.

It’s enough to simply feel, to remember what it feels like to be connected to your heart, and to recognize with gratitude that at this moment everything is exactly as it’s meant to be.

Expect any anxiety you’ve been feeling to subside today and a feeling of greater peace and hope to permeate your energy instead.

There will be a greater feeling of trust in what comes next as well, which will let you start experimenting with ideas you haven’t previously considered. Enjoy the journey but don’t forget to enjoy the moment too.