3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week Starting October 4 - 10, 2021

There's a good chance that nobody will be surprised when they here that the main reason that anyone would be having a rough week, this week, is due to the placement of Mercury in Retrograde.

This transit really sticks to its guns; it tears apart communication and has a way of offsetting all things technical.

Why such a stereotype, all the time, Mercury? "Because that's the way it is, kids."

We've also got the New Moon on Wednesday, the 6th, which can work any number of ways, depending on our mindset.

If we are in a funk, then we will magnify that funk beneath the dark of the Moon, and if we are feeling hopeful and refreshed, then we will see the light in all of our doings.

It's only and always about how we manifest the thoughts we are presently working with, and in this case, for some, it might end up being a pretty rough week starting October 4, 2021.

During this week, there will be challenges that should set up the rest of the month in terms of what we can do and what we should avoid.

You'll recognize what's best for you as it shows up in your life, and for these three signs - Virgo, Capricorn and Aquarius, it is advised to pay close attention to your feelings and emotions, as they will steer you into the next phase.

Which signs are going to have a rough week, from October 4 - 10?

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week Starting October 4 - 10, 2021:

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You probably feel like you just can't catch a break these days, but you have to keep in mind that so much of what gives you a hard time is you, yourself.

And while you don't like to admit that, it's a truth - one that if confronted, might actually allow you to have a better time with everything.

As it stands, your main issue this week is how you deal with expectation and what happens to you when you find yourself - once again - being disappointed.

People are on your nerves and you want them to all go away, until of course, you want them back, which you always want because you have a slight fear of being alone.

So, the thing is, it's YOU at the bottom of your problems. You expect grandness from people who are incapable of delivering grandness - so, when will you learn the lesson that says, "stop expecting!"

It's almost as if you create situations of deep disappointment just so you can complain and feel justified. Who is getting anything out of this, Virgo? Certainly not you, so...why bother? Go hug it out with someone and stop being so nit-picky.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

OK, here's the deal: you are used to getting what you want, and if it means the hard way, then so be it. Hard work and effort are nothing to you, but what IS something to you is knowing that your hard work pays off...as opposed to what it might do this week, which is fall short of the goal.

What burns you up more than anything? Falling short of the goal, so voila. How you can combat this is by detaching from the outcome - to a degree.

Yes, we know that's not how you work - you are completely attached to the outcome, but that's not working for you this week, Capricorn, so you're going to have to figure out a way to deal with the fact that something you did, did not pan out as per your high expectations.

It's OK - you are human, and you have to get that it's OK to make the occasional mistake. Trust in this; you'll be back again and in top form very soon - but one week of mediocre results is not going to kill you. Stay the course!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This week will provide for you a mixed blessing, so to speak. You'll be very happy to see old friends, and getting together for social gatherings is going to be on top of your list. However, with people comes 'people stuff' and you don't really have the patience for 'people stuff.'

And with the help of Mercury Retrograde, your people-filled experience may very easily become a nightmare, where you find yourself inwardly shouting, "Why did I come here, and get me out of here now!" Hang tight, it's only a week, and you will survive it.

But this is the kind of week that will have you running for your bedroom, just to find peace of mind. The upside is that this has nothing to do with your close friends - you'll still be able to enjoy yourself with them... it's those other people...the 'peopley' ones. Watch out, Aquarius, they're out there!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda