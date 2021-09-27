Your daily horoscope for September 28, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday during the Quarter Moon in Cancer.

We have a beautiful Half Quarter Moon taking place in the zodiac sign of Cancer, and Quarter Moons are no time to take risks or act carelessly.

Quarter Moon phases are crisis points in our chart. It's when the road starts to head in two directions, and the paths will no longer align. You get to go one way or another, not both.

And, for some zodiac signs, these can be massive life-changing events that put their journey on a path that alters everything. People will quit their jobs.

Relationships will fall apart. Some will start new journeys leaving old ways behind, including family members and people they love because no compromises can be made any longer.

Astrology does not leave us without the right tools to make these choices.

We are in the core of retrograde season with seven planets and the north node involved, and Mercury rx is still freshly started, so the analytical wherewithal is intense.

Thankfully, our hearts are secure to a degree with Venus direct. This is the time to slow down. Turn in to your inner voice and avoid listening to too many people who seem to dismiss what it is you're feeling.

If your birthday is on September 28:

You are a Libra ruled by the planet Venus whose symbol is the Scales glyph.

Famous celebrity Libra zodiac signs who share your birthday include American actress and singer Hillary Duff and British actress Naomi Watts.

Zodiac signs Libras are most compatible with include Aries, Aquarius, and Gemini.

Daily horoscope for September 28, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What do you want from your home life? The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of home and the family.

This Moon will square your Sun sign bringing you to a place where you grow but through challenges and adversity from the people you love the most.

You will be tested, Aries. and you may have to make a decision. Will I choose myself or others as the most important thing in my life?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Sometimes you have to repeat yourself, and this does not mean you will be heard either time. The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of communication.

The energy of Cancer brings a desire to stick with what is familiar, and if that doesn't happen you may feel moodier and unwilling to open yourself up again.

You may find that you are best off keeping things to yourself until the time is right to share from the heart. Patience will serve you well until this lunar phase passes.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Invest in yourself, your home, and the things that matter to you. The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of money.

It's time to be a little more thrifty. You have wants and needs, but don't spend what you earn on fleeting pleasures. Buy something you can cherish in your personal space. Invest in your home is an investment in yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You know what you want, but are you willing to fight for it? The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of identity.

This is a time where you reach a breaking point and decide that you are ready to do what you need to do to improve. You may make a sacrifice to return back to school or to study a trade that brings you both happiness and money.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What comes around may also go around to you and others. The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of karma. You may have to face a challenge that is the completion of a chapter in your life.

This energy can bring you a lot of sadness and sorrow. You might have to face an ex or heal from an emotionally difficult situation that you did not get closure from the first time around.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

What type of friendships have you created in your life? It's time to evaluate them.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of friends.

If you have settled for individuals who are toxic and give you more grief than they do joy, you might finally come to the place where you feel more at peace being by yourself than hanging out with individuals who do nothing but cause drama.

The room you make in your social life won't remain empty for long. A new group of friends will find their way to you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The type of work you do needs to be fulfilling and enjoyable, and you are ready for a change.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of career, this can open the door to remote work or to a job that is closer to your home reducing your commute time.

A promotion could be possible, and although you tend to be more on the reserved side of things, there's no harm in asking if any openings are available to show your interest.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Some things that you have been taught to believe may no longer fit the type of life you want to live.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of beliefs, and prepares to feel challenged. It can be difficult to accept that your path has changed.

There can be tension from family members who feel that you've betrayed your history, but the truth is that you have to think for yourself and follow your heart for your own peace of mind.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Some truths and lies will come to the light. You will find that your fears and dreams may be too difficult for you to keep to yourself any longer.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of secrets, and the ones that you've held so dear to your heart, especially related to authority figures or your childhood home are no longer needed.

You are prepared to release them and let them go allowing you to heal - finally!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It takes two to make things work, and even though you've been holding things together for so long, you're ready for the true meaning of partnership.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of commitment, and the decision to be all in or out will come. When you know, you know.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is no time to take risks or to do things that you know aren't good for you. The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of health.

It's time to be careful with your food choices and if you have been less active, start to do more things that help your body improve.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Good love may not always wait. The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of romance, and you don't want to brush aside a love interest if you've been feeling the same way too.

The expression of love may not come around again once it has been rejected. Be willing to show your own vulnerability if you're ready to date again.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

