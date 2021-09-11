3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Break Up During The First Quarter Moon In Sagittarius On September 13, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will want to break up during the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius begins on September 13, 2021.

During the first quarter Moon in Sagittarius, Venus will be in a square to Saturn, which can cause challenges, restrictions and delays within your romantic relationships starting Monday.

When Venus and Saturn are in difficult aspects, it can create a lot of insecurity and a general sense of uneasiness when it comes to your relationships.

This energy can make you want to distance yourself from others, because you may find that you're not comfortable being vulnerable. Saturn teaches discipline and responsibility, so when this is affecting your love life, it's simply kind of a drag.

There is also a square between the Moon and Neptune which can create confusion around how you feel, or the perception of your connection in general.

You may find that what you envision your relationship to be in your mind, is simply not an accurate representation of reality starting Monday.

This may give you a harsh wake up call where you are now faced with the decision of whether or not this actual reality of your connection, is the one you really want. Because the Moon is in Sagittarius, this means that it's also conjunct the South Node, which can bring up past habits and outdated relationship patterns as well.

The good news is that the Moon is also sextile Mercury, which will create a nice environment for emotional communication and the ability to open up.

This may help to alleviate some of the tension from the Venus-Saturn square. Another positive aspect at this time is the trine between Pluto and Mars, which gives you the strength and resilience to keep pushing ahead.

So the potential to break up is definitely possible at this time, but there is still good energy here which can assist you if you do decide to stick it out.

Zodiac signs who will want to breakup during the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius starting September 13, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Venus will be in your seventh house of relationships which normally would bode well for your romantic connections.

Although with Venus being in a square to Saturn, this can create feelings of loneliness, disconnection and uncertainty within your partnerships.

Saturn teaches discipline and creates order and structure with whatever it's affecting, which is good for many things in life.

Although when it comes to romance, some spontaneity and excitement needs to be involved in order to keep things interesting.

With this Moon in Sagittarius transit on September 13, 2021 you may feel as though you're simply going through the motions and this may bring you more boredom than anything else.

This aspect can also make you and your partner feel insecure in the relationship and want to pull away or “play it cool”.

You may find yourself suppressing your feelings and not wanting to share what's going on within you, and instead wanting to be alone.

The desire to take a break, or even break up altogether, is here with this energy, especially since Neptune is also in a square to the Moon at the Quarter lunar phase.

It may be that you simply don't have all the answers you need at this time to make a well-informed decision. So it may be best to wait for this energy to pass so that you don't do something you'll regret.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Saturn is in your seventh house of relationships where it's been since March 2020, so you've probably already been experiencing many lessons and changes within your relationships for the last year.

During this Moon though Saturn will be square Venus, which can create challenges around feeling insecure, and generally not good enough, when it comes to love and romance.

Saturn is in your seventh house for the purpose of teaching you structure and order. around building, maintaining and committing to your partnerships. These lessons will be beneficial in the long run, although while you're going through them they may seem harsh and unforgiving.

The challenge with this Quarter Moon astrological transit is in staying the course and not giving up on your partnerships, even if you feel insecurity or fears coming to the surface.

Saturn in Aquarius will show you that all relationships go through struggles, but that in order for them to survive you will need to work through these issues and focus on overcoming them.

This is what will allow your bonds to become stronger and your connections more reliable and stable. This square to Venus may make you want to distance yourself, run away or stop giving to a relationship altogether.

But Saturn is calling for you to push through the uncertainty and allow yourself to feel your emotions without making an impulsive decision based on them.

The choice is yours, but if you want to keep your relationships in your life, then you may need to be willing to stick it out and see how things are when this Moon transit passes.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Venus will be in your fifth house of pleasure and creativity which can bring a more lighthearted and joyful energy to your life.

Although because Venus is squaring Saturn, this will restrict some of that more fun-loving vibe.

Saturn can bring an oppressive energy to the scene, which makes it more challenging to create contentment and satisfaction in love, or just the things which bring you happiness in life.

This aspect can bring insecurities and fears to the surface within your partnerships, and this may cause you to want to put some distance between you and your partner, or with dating in general.

Since the Moon in Sagittarius is also squaring Neptune, this may cause you to question your current relationship, or your feelings for your partner, or towards romance on a whole.

Neptune can create illusions around how you're feeling, and this may plant a seed of doubt within you, which may cause you to pull away or even sabotage things.

Because this energy can be very illusionary, it may be best to simply wait before making any final decisions, so that things can become more clear to you.

Tara Reynolds is an intuitive empath, tarot reader, astrologer, artist & priestess who discovered her love for spirituality and the spirit world as a small child. She specializes in love, career, spirituality, and past lives readings. For more of her work, visit her website.