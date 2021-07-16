3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Fall Apart July 16 - 17 During The Quarter Moon In Libra

Luna will be in the zodiac sign of Libra for two days, and when the Quarter Moon phase takes place starting July 16 to July 17, and for three zodiac signs their relationships will fall apart.

The Quarter Moon in Libra that takes place this weekend is a big deal.

The Moon is the symbol of our emotions in astrology, and like all things when it hits strange place, it's energy gets intense.

There are two Quarter Moon phases that take place each month, and each phase indicates when it's time to prepare for a new start or an ending.

The Moon has a 28-day lunar cycle, so when it is one week away from full or new moon, it's heightens our emotions as if to tell us it's time to make decisions, get things done, and to act as if your time was running out.

The big release comes next Friday during the full moon. This Quarter Moon tells us that it is time to clear away negative energy, and because Libra is the sign of relationships - love that is not meant to be will end.

Starting this Friday through Saturday, the Final Quarter Moon in Libra pushes all zodiac signs to close the door on a relationship problem once and for all.

For three zodiac signs, the clock has been ticking for quite a while in the realm of their most intimate relationships, to the point where it's a sure ending.

There have been lines crossed, dealbreakers, and now a clear sign that the relationship is truly over once and for all.

The Moon brings emotions to a head and makes the need for closure undeniable.

There is no turning back after this Last Quarter Moon completes for many zodiac signs.

But, for Aries, Libra, and Scorpio, their relationships fall apart, but in reality, they felt this ending coming for a while - and it was just a matter of time.

Zodiac signs whose relationships fall apart during the Quarter Moon in Libra, July 16 to July 17, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This Quarter Moon hits your sector of partnerships, and you might wonder - what partnership? I feel more alone in this relationship than I do when I'm single.

You don't mind being single, but you thought this was the person you needed and wanted to spend the rest of your life with.

But now, you're having major doubts because of habits that drive you nuts and are hard to live with.

You have a low tolerance for people who play games with you when it comes to love, and so this Quarter Moon in Libra is when you'll take your own advice and decide that you have had enough.

While you may have threatened to walk away in the past, this time is much different.

This time, the Quarter Moon may have you realizing that time is much too short to be with a person that does not bring you the happiness and joy that you deserve.

You might still be afraid to truly say goodbye. You've had hopes that your relationship could work out, hence why you've been sticking with things for so long.

But, Libra is the sign that represents your partnerships and relationships - and that means if this one is not going to work out, you are ready to cut ties and move on swiftly.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This Moon will hit your last nerve making it impossible for you to hold on any longe.

You don't like to end things on a bad note, but even you understand that there are times when you just have to cut your losses.

You've done all you could to hang in there and hold this relationship together.

If you weren't so stubborn, you would have been gone long ago, but you were willing to try a little big harder with the hopes that things would have improved by now.

But now, you're starting to realize that this relationship is requiring a lot more of you with very little given back in return.

If your partner would at least meet you half way, you'd might reconsider. Whether it be selfishness or lack of awareness, there are no signs of improvement showing.

So, with the Final Quarter Moon in Libra hitting your house of work and health, you are ready do what is best for you emotionally and physically - break up and move on - no turning back.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are not a quitter, so for you to be the one to end a relationship things had to be bad.

The Final Quarter Moon will take place in your hidden enemy sector and also your solar house of endings, and this is heartbreaking but you know that it is for the best.

And, this is where you start to wake up and really listen to your gut instinct and intuition.

You had a feeling when things first started out that this relationship might not last - and despite your friends warning you and your family hoping you would listen, you ignored red flags and gave things an honest try.

You wanted to give things a try because the love was there, but now you're tired of the lies, all the deceit and the unkept promises.

It's plain to see and you feel it in your heart, that this person is not really who they claim to be.

It's a tough choice, but Scorpio, you can do it. When you know that a relationship is over, it's hard for you to let go, but for your own sake, say goodbye to the toxicity, and hello to your freedom.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.