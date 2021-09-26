One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, September 27, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, September 27, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We are ready to make a break and the Quarter Moon in Gemini helps urge us toward a change that is needed, especially with Mercury retrograde beginning.

Monday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path 5, the Freedom Seeker.

Our one card tarot reading for September 27, 2021, is about change.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 5 include American singer and songwriter Don Henley and American film director and producer Steven Spielberg.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Monday, September 27, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

It's time to create, Aries. Your instincts are on point right now. You have a lot of creative juices flowing, and it's going to feel so good when you see them actualized.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You have a lot of nurturing energy, and it could be that your family needs you more than ever now.

Your sweet side is ready to find someone to love, and it seems that your romantic life is heading for cupid's arrow.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

A good thing is going to happen, but first, it may mean being left in the dark.

Sometimes difficult people bless you by leaving your life thinking that they are hurting you by ghosting but you're so glad to see them go.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You have a sharp mind and wit and it's going to help you to get through a tough time with an argumentative person.

It's going to be a tough time to endure, but let them know that you really want to get along, and see what happens. Change is possible.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

You can't make people do what you'd like, but you can model it for them.

You can teach someone how to be a better person by not letting yourself stoop down to their level.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

You're feeling numb and unsure about everything right now. This is not the time to make life-changing decisions.

Put what you can on hold for another day. See if it can wait.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

The reason you feel so strongly about this situation is that it has to change.

You can't assume others are going to look out for you. You have to do that for yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You are in a pinch and the cost of this problem may go up. You need to call and handle it sooner than later.

Don't wait for someone to chase you down to pay a bill. instead, take action and be proactive.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

You may have a reason to overthink and to ignore a problem is unwise. It's best not to pretend that this problem is going to go away.

The reason you want to solve it now is that it's that important to you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Someone who says hurtful things without thinking and then apologizes later is often immature.

They don't realize the damage their words have and a repeat offender does not need your attention. Save it for someone who truly values you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

What a headache. You need to know that certain people do not have to be involved in your life when they are constantly stirring the pot causing problems.

You deserve so much better than this. You might not be able to divorce your family, but you can control the number of hours you spend time with them. So, choose to do less.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You are going to have to choose which creative project deserves your undivided attention.

You can't be everywhere at all times. You need to focus on the one thing that truly matters to you and that you'll be proud to have your name on.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.