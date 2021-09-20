3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On September 20, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on September 20, 2021, will find that the energy is off and difficult to deal with.

This Full Moon energy is not providing solid days for many zodiac signs.

This Monday may be a rough day to navigate. Many people may be experiencing an increase in their irritability and struggle to communicate without rage creeping in.

This Monday we find the Moon in Pisces conjunct with the ruler of Pisces - Neptune, which is also in Pisces during this time. Many under the collective will be feeling exposed, more sensitive to the harsh world around them than typical.

Which three zodiac signs will have a rough day on September 20, 2021, according to astrology?

For Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces zodiac signs there will be an interruption to the usual intuitive flow.

There is a distrust being forced inside of you. You may second guess your actions, even if you have been planning them meticulously for a while. This can be dangerous, where you’re afraid to make the moves and in your hesitation, blow your chances away.

The best course of action may be to isolate and enjoy your own company rather than feeling exposed to those around you. This may be a safe way to protect your mind and feel a little more comfortable during this Monday.

This can be a difficult time to navigate, but for these signs, being aware of how their day may be playing out can help them feel better prepared to face these moments.

Keep your head up high and be prepared to alter the energy you encounter today.

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on September 20, 2021:

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, this Monday may be disguised as a good day, but be aware that the actions that happen today are very likely leading to difficult times for you. Your energy may be infectious today, seeing that you are feeling warm and open to the world.

People are preying on you and you need to keep your guard up.

You have so much love to give to the world. Sometimes you surrender this compassion for your fellow human with too much ease. You may believe you are delivering justice in a world that has been cruel to you, giving people the chances that others were incapable of giving you.

However, not everyone is worthy of your magic. Your love and care do not need to be delivered to the masses. Your intentions may be good, but you do not speak for the collective as a whole. Some see your kind heart and wish to use it to their benefit until you have nothing left to give.

Your energy is better utilized giving your heart to a select few in need, who you truly resonate with outside of the initial conversation. Your insight and love can indeed the world. Save it for those you know you can help, not just the ones you hope you can.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, unless you can keep yourself in check, today will be a rough one to navigate. Your anger has been boiling over for a while. You constantly try to cool it down, however today it is seen as a volcanic eruption rather than agitation that has been brewing over time.

This Monday, you may feel as though the only way to process your frustrations is by taking the biggest swings you can muster. Your fight or flight is activated and now you feel as though you must fight for your life.

This only brings on misfortune on Monday, which is why you'll feel that it's truly rough on you.

Violence or explosive reaction is not the way to resolve the rage that is inside of you. This is something to take a step back from instead of expanding on. Some people will choose to not understand you; your words (and your fists) can not change this fact.

A reaction could see a result in legal issues or the severe connections you need to thrive in your community. Don’t jeopardize your ability to move around freely for someone incapable of understanding your point. It is not worth the risk.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, even with the moon in your sign, you are having an extraordinarily rough day. This Monday you may lose hope for the world around you, feeling overwhelmingly pessimistic about life and any future that lies ahead of you.

What’s the point when things are already this messed up?

You may feel as though your best course of action is to lock yourself away in your tower on Monday, wishing the right person would come to save you, despite being entirely shut off from the rest of the world. You will sit, wait, and pine for people who will never know the perils you are in.

Instead, take initiative in seeking help for yourself. Talk to people who are in your life that make you feel safe, not judged, and find remedies within your conversations with them. You don’t have to face these difficulties on your own.

Be aware that at this time you are prone to dangers, self-inflicted ones. It is best to spend money only on necessities and not risks today. Be sure to drive safely and possibly let others know of your location if you’re going to a new area.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.