Weekly Love Horoscope For September 27 - October 3, 2021

Your weekly love horoscope for September 27 to October 3, 2021, for all zodiac signs in astrology is here during the Sun in Libra season.

During the week of September 27, 2021, we begin a series of intense transits that will have us feeling everything more deeply so that we can use that as fuel to move forward in our own lives.

Last week held our Full Moon in Pisces and our Grand Air Trine so movement, as it relates to the truth of our feelings, is key right now.

So many times, though in love, we second guess our feelings. We doubt them or what they mean. We create more turmoil or confusion because we’ve been taught that feelings are troublesome when they represent our inner truth.

Our feelings are here for a reason, in whatever form they show up. To deny our feelings one way or another is to talk ourselves out of our truth.

But this week is different.

This week we are shown time and time again that only through embracing what and who we are truly passionate about will we be set free into the lives that we want to live.

No decision is easy, no life change comes without challenges, but the cost of not doing anything is too high a risk to take.

The moment has arrived for all of us that no matter how daunting that next chapter is, we’re finally finished rereading the one that we’re on hoping for a different ending.

This time is different and this time it’s an opportunity that we’re just not going to allow ourselves to pass up.

Because when we find what and who we’re truly passionate about, we’ve also found our truth.

Weekly love horoscope forecast for the week of Monday, September 27 to Sunday, October 3, 2021:

Monday, September 27, 2021— Mercury Retrograde In Libra

As the planet of communication begins to turn backward for the next three weeks this is a time to review balance and reciprocity within our relationships.

This clarity is coming to help bring about improvements going forward or to help us see that it’s time to move on.

Only moving through the lessons of this retrograde will give us the clarity that we need to make our decision.

Neptune quintile North Node, With Neptune in Pisces and the North Node in Gemini this transit has fate written all over it.

Prepare to have to reorganize your life so that you’re spending more time doing what you love and less time only wishing you were.

Tuesday, September 28, 2021—Last Quarter Moon in Cancer

It’s time to reflect on what is growing with you versus what has grown apart. Prepare to make important decisions about what and who is meant to come with you into the upcoming lunar cycle.

Wednesday, September 29, 2021—Sun in Libra trine Saturn in Aquarius

A day with multiple transits occurring, this two-day transit is all about progress and forward movement.

Even within a period of numerous retrograde planets, nine to be exact, we are beginning to see what is truly holding us back from the life that we want to live and the relationship we want to build.

Mercury in Libra square Pluto in Capricorn

Under this two-day transit, we will be encouraged to think more deeply about the matters that we’ve ignored or stuffed away.

This is necessary in order to take advantage of the huge growth opportunities coming your way this week. Face the truth or eventually, it’s going to come face to face with you.

Venus in Scorpio trine Neptune in Pisces

A relaxing and calming two-day transit that will have us feeling softly into our emotions without hesitation.

A time when we will embrace the love around us and the relationship that fosters our best self. This is a gentle reminder that without love, nothing else matters.

Thursday, September 30, 2021—Venus in Scorpio square Jupiter in Aquarius

This two-day transit will help us bring about greater balance in our romantic relationships so that we can move ahead in our lives.

Sometimes balance means transitioning the relationship out of the romantic realm, while at others it means becoming deeply committed to one another.

Let this transit help guide you towards the truth of what you need.

Friday, October 1, 2021—Neptune quintile North Node

Again we see this transit occur, twice in one week. There is no denying that change is on the horizon and that the universe is helping to transition us to that next level of our lives.

Take the opportunities for transformation and growth as they come without fear.

Mercury in Libra square Pluto in Capricorn

Once again exact, this two-day transit will help us continue to feel our truth deeply and not ignore important issues that we need to address.

Whatever comes up around this time has the potential for huge growth, don’t fear the next phase of your life simply because you didn’t plan for it.

Venus in Scorpio sextile Pluto in Capricorn

This two-day transit will have us feeling even more deeply about our love relationship and the person that we are committed to.

Possible engagements or big conversations are possible as we no longer want to deny the depth or desires of our feelings.

Sunday, October 3, 2021—Mercury in Libra trine Jupiter in Aquarius

This two-day transit will boost our optimism about the future and give us the confidence to be able to speak up and start taking action.

While so many planets are retrograde, it may be ill-advised to begin something new, but the progression of a relationship that has already begun is likely and is occurring in divine timing.

Weekly love horoscope for the week of September 27 to October 3, 2021:

Aries (March 19 - April 19)

Make sure any fight that is waged is based on the truth of what you really want.

Yes, you need to take a stand for what you want including the person that you may love, but it has to also be a core part of your truth. It’s not being impulsive if it’s something that you can’t stop thinking about and this time will be different as long as you approach it differently.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As grounded and stable as you like to be, this week you’ll be feeling out of sorts. The number of planets in air and water signs alongside the retrograde planets is going to throw you off the pedestal of what you think is true.

Remember we learn new things not to mess up the plans that we had, but to help us make new ones. Allow this energy to transform you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

So much of the energy this year has been about you getting to the core of who you truly are because only then will you attract a partner that is in alignment with you and your desires.

This week is one of those defining weeks when suddenly things just make sense and you start cutting ties with anyone that isn’t showing up in the ways that you need.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Change on the home front isn’t just on the horizon but it has arrived. There is no other kind of discomfort that challenges you in the same way as having to go this in your sacred space.

But it has arrived. There is no denying or putting off the change that is here, the only thing you can do is move through it with authenticity. It’s arrived for a reason, and while you may not understand it now, trust one day you will.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Passion is always one of your favorite words but this week you’re going to be asked to dig a bit deeper into the core part of who you are not the face you often show to the world.

Your love relationship is going to be asking for a deeper part of who you are and the life plans that you want to make. Don’t let questions challenge you from realizing that what you want is actually right in front of you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You can’t make someone into the perfect partner no matter how hard you might try. People show up as themselves and it’s up to us to accept them or not.

Sometimes it’s about weighing what they’re bringing to our life versus what they are not able to, but at others, it’s about asking yourself what is the relationship trying to teach you.

Step back from trying so hard and see the lessons that this situation is showing you, you’ll become better for them.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

While not normally described as argumentative, you may be feeling not quite like yourself this week thanks to Mars moving through your sign.

You’ll be quicker to anger, and quicker to take action to adjust anything that feels out of balance for you. Sometimes we need to embrace the qualities that we don’t often utilize to make the big changes necessary, and this is one of those times.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The truth of who you are won’t ever change but how you use it will. As you continue to dive deep into yourself and into what love really means you’ll likely discover some long-awaited truths about a particular relationship.

The trick is that right now it’s still evolving so it’s not necessary to take action just yet. Focus on what each day brings and show up as yourself, the rest will become clear during the next lunar cycle.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It’s best to take each day as it comes but sometimes there are moments in life where we need to step back and take a bigger view.

If we don’t then often time the days blend in with each other and before we know it another year has passed and we’re exactly where we were last year at this time despite our feelings to want to do differently.

Tune in this week to your innermost truth and give it the voice that it needs to so that change can start happening, even if it’s small at first, the biggest changes will always begin with just one step.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You have to have yourself right first before you know what decision is right. This week is leading you down a path to yourself to discover what truths are there that you’ve been ignoring.

While it may seem uncomfortable or even annoying at times because you want to make things happen in your external life, take this time to really focus on yourself and what it is you truly want.

This will be the key to unlocking those doors to the next level of your life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

We say we want to change but then sometimes become intimidated when it begins to happen. As this week unfolds things may move very quickly externally.

While this may be challenging at first, remember that everything that’s finally taking shape outside of you is because of all the seeds you’ve planted within yourself.

It’s time for you to receive the harvest that you’ve worked so hard to create.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

With your annual Full Moon just passed you are in a state of deep reflection about where you are and where you are headed, with love being at the forefront of your mind.

Trust in everything that you’ve done to reach this point. There’s a difference between trying to control the outcome and stating what it is you need and are ready for.

As we move through this week both you and your partner may make apparent sudden movements towards a future together, but remember this is something that has been in the works for years.

It’s always better to make sure the roots are strong before we use our wings to fly.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.