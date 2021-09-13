3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On September 13, 2021

For three zodiac signs September 13, 2021, could be a rough day, and it can involve the New Moon in Sagittarius that takes place on Monday.

The New Moon in Sagittarius will arrive on September 13, 2021, and it's a call for change, but some zodiac signs aren't necessarily ready to do that just yet.

Being that this New Moon is in the sign of adventure-seeking Sagittarius, it's also a great time to meet someone and fall in love or take a stale relationship and make it better, but this isn't always easy to do.

New Moons are the perfect time to start new projects, a new role in life or to make a habit to improve any area of your life, and even good things have their fair share of challenges to address, which is why Monday can be tough on a few zodiac signs who eventually figure out how to make a negative become a positive.

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on September 13, 2021:

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon leaves Scorpio and enters Sagittarius, your solar house of communication.

Psychic connections are much stronger and more powerful on this day.

If you have any psychic tendencies, be prepared to have that ability heightened a lot during the New Moon in Sagittarius.

If you are usually not in touch with this side of yourself, you can start to feel the pull from the unseen world, and if you're not used to this feeling it can cause confusion.

Look retrospectively and ask yourself the following questions on Monday.

(I’m not just talking about seeing how the year has gone for you. I mean really look at yourself and analyze your mental health.)

Are you prioritizing the things you need? Are you taking care of yourself, your mind, and your body? Be sure to check in with yourself a lot this time of year.

You may find that around this date things in your life may be coming to an end, whether you want them to, expected them to, or not.

Be open to these new changes, even if they feel challenging at the start. These ends will make way for much more productive beginnings.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The day can be rough because the Moon leaves your sector of relationships to enter your solar house of death, but death means you're about to do something new.

Don’t be afraid to take back the power in your intimate life, whether you’re playing the field or in a committed relationship. Reclaim your power and get in touch with your sensual side.

See what your mind needs and tend to it. Claim every part of you and express it however you want. Don’t be afraid of saying no to anyone. Let things go if it is their time to go. Use it as an opportunity to spark a transformation within you.

To combat any tension you feel, plant a seed of the things that you most desire during the New Moon.

Find the one thing in your love life that needs work, and what you believe you most desire in your love life at that moment. Not something stupid, but something that will better you in the long run.

Use the dark nights to think about the changes it might bring to your life, how to make that desire real can change who you are now and forever, and how you might respond to the new life on the other side of that desire.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Monday's challenges have you considering the difficulties you face with authority figures, but the New Moon means it's time to set an intention to improve the rest of the year.

To overcome the difficulties you face on September 13, set an intention. Write your desire down on a small piece of paper and draw a box around it.

Be very to the point. Don’t be vague. Take that paper and plant it in the ground (yes, I mean physically plant it).

Turn it into a daily affirmation for you. Work hard to actualize it, and be conscious of your choices that can negatively affect it.

The stars have aligned pretty perfectly this year to overcome your fears and try new things.

During the New Moon in Sagittarius, you can use a manifestation ritual to bring new energy to you and give you the courage and passion you need to ask for more love.

