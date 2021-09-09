3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On September 10, 2021

Three zodiac signs will say that they had a rough day on Friday, and it's likely due to the Moon being in Scorpio on September 10, 2021.

While this Scorpio Moon is magnetic for some, for others it is sabotaging their plans of success.

You may find yourself falling prey to more of your impulses lately or having a short fuse in regards to your patience. This can lead to you leading yourself into trouble, or at the very least, unwanted arguments and poor communication.

Which three zodiac signs will have a rough day on September 10, 2021, according to astrology?

With the combination of Venus in Scorpio, we are seeing many surrender to their jealous tendencies. Many are starting to feel their dissatisfaction with life as unbearable pain. This can lead to some falling into a deep emotional slump that they feel inescapable.

This can also be a caution sign for infidelity, or the likelihood to sacrifice things you have invested in long-term for a brief moment of relief.

Meanwhile, the Moon in Scorpio is square with Saturn (in Aquarius), which provides many with misfortune instead of great successes in relationships and love. All of these in combination could make many have a rough Friday. Here’s what you need to know about this energy.

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on September 10, 2021:

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This Friday you will be folding under the pressure. This day is looking rough for you, but keeping yourself aware of a few themes surrounding your day will help you get through this day without breaking (too much of) a sweat.

Virgo, you set an unrealistic expectation of who you should be. You may find yourself jealous of other people who you feel are doing better than you and often put yourself against the unfair judgment of yourself.

However, you’re also putting yourself against your idealized version of yourself; this is also not fair.

Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither will your success be created with speed. You’re a growing thing, forever building upon the last foundation of the most recent tumbling walls. It is not kind to expect yourself to be standing as tall as a castle when you’re still getting your grounding.

Be kind to yourself. Cut yourself a little slack and be easy to yourself as you start off. Don’t hold yourself to too high of an expectation that you feel you are fighting a losing battle. You can’t thrive when you’re being cruel to yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today will feel like a constant battle, making Friday a very rough day for you as well. At this moment you may feel as though everyone is working against you. You’re not able to surrender your trust easily or even start to let down your guard.

It’s not helpful that right now you are having a hard time communicating what you need or how you’re feeling. Words are coming out like knives and making it difficult to be heard. While you feel under attack, you’re also sending out hostility.

You are working against invisible forces on Friday while the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio.

A lot of what you’re feeling is injustice with you is really a funk. That’s not to say to doubt suspicion, but rather to understand that lately, things have been more confusing than usual. A little time away from others and more on your own to work out your thoughts would likely do you wonders.

You don’t need to be on the defense to the extreme you’re finding yourself. Unclench your jaw, relax your shoulders, and take in a deep breath. Bonus points if you let out a yell, releasing all the anger and frustration you have these days. Don’t keep it bottled up.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you are heading for a rough day with the impulsive decisions you may feel enticed to take. There is something calling you away from your path. You may be questioning to yourself if this is a desire you truly wish to seek or a distraction from your actual goals?

A lapse in judgment could be your downfall this Friday.

It’s not wise to act on impulse today. Some of these desires you’re starting to feel may truly be infatuations or lustful wantings. They are not true or beneficial to you. While you could hurt yourself by falling for these traps, you could also hurt the ones who mean the most to you.

A lot of your long-term connections could be in jeopardy this Friday if you don’t think your actions through. You may cause irreparable damage and end up isolating yourself from the people who know you best, even in a moment of anger.

Before acting be sure to think of all possibilities of what is to come, not just the ones you are wishful for. You are too intelligent to let a momentary lapse of good judgment unravel the commitments you have been working so hard to establish.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.