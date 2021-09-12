3 Zodiac Signs Who Quit Waiting For Love During The Quarter Moon In Sagittarius Starting September 13, 2021

Three zodiac signs who quit waiting for love during the Quarter Moon in Sagittarius starting September 13, 2021 can point to the Quarter Moon taking place.

On September 13, 2021, the waxing Quarter Moon in Sagittarius Squares with Virgo Sun, bringing us much to think about, and much to plan.

This is an inspiring time for many, and for certain signs, action will be taken. This is the time for manifestation - a time where our intentions come to life because we've worked hard to make it so.

This is also a time where self esteem rises to the surface and allows us to make some firm decisions as to what we are willing to accept, and what we must absolutely say NO to.

If we are in a situation where we're constantly waiting for love to show up on our doorstep - that time has come to an end, and with it, comes freedom and confidence.

The waxing Quarter Moon is the phase that holds all potential; this is the stage where dreams are seen as possibilities.

And while fantasy is very much a part of the Sagittarius influence, this lunation makes fantasy seem worth going after. This also means we will be gaining the courage to go for our dreams.

It also means we will acquire the emotional strength to stop waiting for certain dreams to come true. The days of waiting for the Knight of the Lady in Shining Armor to show up are over.

Zodiac Signs Who Quit Waiting For Love During The Quarter Moon In Sagittarius Starting September 13, 2021:

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is a time for healing and regeneration for you. While it's your birthday season, it is also the time when you are especially receptive to the Sagittarius influence and the Quarter Moon.

Both your sign and Sagittarius are mutable signs, and when working in tandem, as you are now, you can expect to see a clearing up ahead, in terms of what you need to do with your life.

In your case - you find that you can no longer wait for a particular dream to come true. You've championed this dream just as far as you can, and your healing comes to you in the form of letting it go.

This is not a sad occasion - this is a courageous move on your part that tells you that you can no longer hold on to a dream that is nothing more than a drag on your psyche.

You can pat yourself on the back for putting in an amazing effort, but you are now ready to embrace the fact that you need to move off of this dream of love and on to something more realistic.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

September 13, 2021 starts a new phase in your life, Sagittarius. You are about to take control of your own life. You've always trusted in your choices, but you've also learned that just because you believe in yourself - as you do - you are not always right.

Now is the time to gather the information that you've collected over the years so that you can work with this Quarter Moon in creating a new life for yourself, one that is free of waiting for someone else to make you feel complete.

You may have bought into that lie a long time ago, but no more. This transit will bring out your full Sagittarius nature - your thirst for independence will rise higher than your old need for 'completion.' You complete yourself now, and you know it.

There is no love higher than the love you have for yourself, and it will be during this Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, that you finally come into yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

The only reason you haven't stopped waiting for love is because it hadn't occurred to you that there was something else to do. In the past, you've suffered from 'fear of the unknown.' What could possibly be on the other side, if you literally stop waiting for this perfect love to appear?

Would it be a life of drudgery and pain? NO! What this Quarter Moon in Sagittarius is going to bring you is awareness: this life is short - why wait for something to happen when it's not here and now, happening? Why wait?

And this will be your mantra for the week, starting on September 13. Why wait another minute for some intangible thing to happen - this grand love, this ideal?

For the first time in your life, you are going to consider that the other side of the equation is bliss, not pain and regret.

It's all in the taking of chances, in risk - Embrace the idea of leaving the wait behind, and prepare for living in the moment, where all things are possible.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda