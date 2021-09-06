On September 6, 2021, Monday’s New Moon in Virgo is making three zodiac signs have a rough day.

This new chapter that is arising may be making several zodiac signs more irritable than usual, causing them to lash out at themselves or others.

Which three zodiac signs will have a rough day on September 6, 2021, according to astrology?

It's Cancer, Libra, and Sagittarius who may be uneasy with the new energy that is coming into their life.

This rough day is attributed to being unable to discover true peace in their life.

There may be people who have their fight or flight activated today, running away from the path they need to follow or fighting for the wrong reasons.

There is a familiar uncomfortable feeling that makes three zodiac signs feel like they’re losing control on Monday, September 6.

It can be especially true if you feel you are a Libra zodiac sign under scrutiny.

Or a Cancer zodiac sign who feels like someone is picking apart your flaws or pointing out your mistakes it may make you feel as though you’re becoming a target. Be cautious to know that sometimes criticism is needed (but also that boundaries shouldn’t be crossed), especially if you're a Sagittarius zodiac sign.

Remember that the world doesn’t need to be a perfect place to enter a new phase during the New Moon. It may be rough for some to move on without the closure you’ve been craving or have the fairytale ending to the close of the story that you were hoping for. Release the idea of a happy ending and embrace the comfort of a better tomorrow.

3 Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on September 6, 2021

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, it feels like the world is opposing any happiness you wish to feel and this is contributing to a rough day for you. It seems as though no one is able to see your side of things and instead of taking the time to understand where your logic comes from, they are trying to strong-arm you into following them.

Why do they expect respect or conformity if they aren’t even willing to hear you?

This is likely coming from someone who is your polar opposite and very stubborn in their ways. They likely dismiss you for any emotionality you express, without recognizing that this is how you solve problems best.

Don’t let this person disrupt the dreams that you are after. Before they opposed you they were vivid and felt real. This person poking fun or unable to adjust to a view outside of themselves shouldn’t throw you entirely off course.

They are nothing more than a hurdle. They will not be blocking the path you have been trying to follow. Do not view them as a reason to surrender but rather as an incentive to challenge the way you approach this situation.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today’s rough day is coming from issues that you left unresolved. It wasn’t the closure you thought you needed to seal this chapter, but the way it made you feel as you walked away or were left behind.

The pain didn’t disappear when you decided to stop thinking about it.

You may feel as though you’re being haunted today by the ghosts of your past, creating unnatural unrest. This will entirely influence your agitation today and may even create distrust with the reality you’re currently existing in.

This can create a wild feeling within that tries to self-sabotage the course you’re on. You may feel moments of how you deserve any of the hurt you experience in your life and will create a domino effect of letting your life go up in flames.

Libra, if you take even one step towards accepting your past for what it was and reminding yourself that you are creating safety now, it is likely that you can avoid self-destruction. Keep your head above water and continue getting air through the rough storm.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, for someone who is so great at ghosting people who are problematic, you are extremely hyper-fixated on errors in your life this Monday. You cannot let go of things beyond your control.

If you don’t get out of this loop of disappointment in your head you may head towards the end of your good day streak. You’re starting to tell yourself words that don’t reflect the reality of who you are anymore and holding yourself accountable for what you’ve already been raked over the coals for.

You are not a bad person because of the mistakes you have made.

Remind yourself of this when your mind questions if you are worth your place in the path you are following. Don’t let your doubt get the best of you. Like anything else, dare to be curious and question the words that say you can’t accomplish what you want.

Sagittarius, you’re seldom afraid to prove someone wrong when they have something negative to say about you or your dreams. Hold that same energy to yourself when you start creating distrust within who you’re becoming. You are doing better than your mind is trying to convince you.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.

