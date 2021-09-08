3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love During The Moon Square Pluto Starting September 9, 2021

Starting September 9, 2021, there are three zodiac signs who will fall out of love during the Moon square Pluto transit, and it won't be an easy time for anyone.

Squares in astrology are about challenges that offer opportunities, and starting Thursday Cancer, Scorpio, and Capricorn zodiac signs will get one.

Whenever we transit through Moon Square Pluto, it's like being on one of those House of Horror rides, during Halloween season - weird things jump out of you, and you never know what creepy experience is right around the corner.

Pluto is ruled by Scorpio, and the energy of this dwarf planet is a harsh taskmaster, and Moon Square Pluto makes us exceptionally sensitive to this.

How this affects our love lives is even stranger, as we may take this influence to heart - where we will leave it, stranded and naked, in the cold.

Yes, that's a bit dramatic, but this transit has the power to make us see the ones we're in a relationship with within a 'dark' light. This is the time when we fall OUT of love.

That's par for the course of an astrological transit on September 9, 2021, that twists our emotions while changing our minds several times a day.

One minute the love is there - and the next - poof, gone. And if you've ever fallen out of love before, oh, it's a hell of an experience for the one who thinks you're still in love with them.

Nobody can take it well, so if you find yourself falling out of love with someone, know this: it's not going to be easy. Get your game on now because hearts are about to be broken.

Zodiac signs who fall out of love during Moon square Pluto starting September 9, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're not in love anymore. You don't know it yet, but that's what's going on - that's why you keep sabotaging things in your relationship. It's because you want it to fall apart, and you're too reserved and 'shy' to actually confront your partner with this sad news.

Look, nobody finds it easy to break this kind of news to anyone, let alone someone who has built their life on this idea that the two of you are meant to be together, forever...and here you are, trying your best to blow it to smithereens, all the while acting like nothing is going on.

You are on the verge of becoming passive-aggressive in the worst possible way. What this transit - Moon Square Pluto on Thursday brings out in you is guilt; and this is what's going to keep you trapped in a relationship you no longer wish to be a part of. You might want to have 'the talk' soon.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You were disappointed by someone you loved and trusted, and now - it's done. You no longer have anything for them.

You have no inclination to forgive or forget, you simply want to move on. What Moon Conjunct Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday brings out in you is intolerance and self-protection.

You do not feel you have the time or the patience to put in another moment with this person, yet you haven't even considered that maybe they just made a mistake.

Your partner did not do anything too terrible, but you have little to no understanding for their plight, and so - out they go.

The regret you will experience will be immense, but your pride will always be larger, and so, with that said, you can expect to destroy someone who loves you with your inability to forgive them their trespasses. Like I said, welcome to the dark side.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You haven't been in love with your partner in years. You don't even mind, although they believe you are madly in love with them.

That's the thing with you, Capricorn, you don't need to be 'in love' to properly love someone. You're one of those people who believe the state of 'loving someone' is infinitely better than the uneasy state of being 'in love.'

What word games! You have no time for that. During the Moon in Libra entering Scorpio Square the ruler of Scorpio - Pluto - you might actually feel a tinge of disillusionment - "hey, wait a minute...do I even LOVE this person?"

You've gotten so used to the routine and the mundane lifestyle that you begin to wonder if love is even worth it, perhaps just 'living together' is good enough, why bother with the whole 'love' thing?

Good thing for both of you: the feeling won't last. And while you won't be falling back in love, you will, at least, remain a loving and caring partner - word games and all.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda