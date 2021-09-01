Your daily horoscope for September 2, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Thursday.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, where it rules, and it wil harmonize with Uranus in Taurus bringing surprises that are unexpected, but necessary.

The Moon will square Venus which encourages financial responsibility.

The Cancer Moon will speak to Mars inviting us all to take action.

If your birthday is on September 2:

You are a Virgo ruled by the planet Mercury.

Famous celebrity Virgo zodiac signs who share your birthday include Mexican actress and producer Selma Hayek, American actors and producers Keanu Reeves and Mark Harmon.

Zodiac signs Virgos are most compatible with include Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, September 02, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer, and it sextiles Uranus bringing chaotic energy to your home and family life.

Instability means you will need to be hyper alert to what's going on in your life. You don't want to drop the ball, Aries, and it's in your court.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Uranus in Taurus will harmonize with the Moon in Cancer making it feel as though communication is tense and that there's a lot of gossip going on.

You need to walk away when people try to pull you into the drama. There's things stirring and you don't want to be involved.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When Uranus and the Moon speak to each other, be careful with money.

Stop spending what you don't have, Gemini. When you say you will save money, that means you will have to wait for things you want that are not in the budget.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your personal life can feel slightly derailed when Uranus chats with the Moon, the planet that rules you, when it's in your sign.

There's not much you can do about problems outside of your control The truth is you are only able to do so much. Then, you have to let go.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon and Uranus will be working in ways that are hard to understand for the next few days, so patience is needed.

The past has a funny way of making a comeback, but brace yourself, the crazy won't last long.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon in your sector of friendships makes it feel as though things require more effort from you - especially with Uranus involved.

You are picking up the pieces for you, your friends, and everyone else. Someone nominated you as the cosmic mother of all things, and it's going to be exhausting.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Uranus in your sector of beliefs speaking to the Moon in your house of career can make your job feel like a hostile place.

You may not understand why or know how things got so intense. In fact, the anger is so think you could cut it with scissors if you saw the source of angst. But you can sense it, so avoid those individuals you feel are working to create strife and find the peacemakers, like yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There's something to be said when the the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Cancer. You feel spiritually awakened and a key relationship can be part of the reason why.

You have so much to learn and the universe is opening the vortex of your life in a way that will capture your attention.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Uranus in your health sector can cause there to be problems that make you anxious. Guilt can feel like a problem.

Your life can divert its focus during the next few days as the Moon brings feelings you have about secrets and their need to be shared.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's not easy to be spontaneous when it comes to love, but you fly by the seat of your pants and look for ways to be romantic despite it all while the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

You needed to be there for your love, and now your relationship is starting to come together nicely.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You wanted peace and tranquility, but the universe must have missed that memo. Home still remains a place where life is unpredictable, but during the Moon in Cancer, your intuition is helpful and provides you with guidance on what to make a priority.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are braver than ever before. Your life has taken turns that you didn't love, but you see the reasoning for all things, and it's reassuring.

There are moments when you just have to let things happen as they come, and during the Moon sextile Uranus today, you are open to explore the world on its own terms, even if it feels scary.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.