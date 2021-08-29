3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On August 30, 2021

There are three zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 30, 2021, and the changes involving the planet Mercury are part of the reason why.

Which three zodiac signs will have a great day on August 30, 2021, according to astrology?

As Mercury enters Libra today all zodiac signs are challenged.

We see things in a more agreeable way, and the Gemini Moon, in its last quarter, encourages us to release anything that’s become unassuming to us.

August 30, 2021 is the perfect time to take the first steps into a better life. What you want no longer needs to be a dream.

You have the full potential to call upon your desires and bring your dreams into your life.

Monday you may find that you are completing cycles and starting into a new one. This can bring on exciting opportunities that will create a better tomorrow.

You have been holding onto your old life for far too long; it’s time to shake things up a little!

Nothing gold can stay...but is that platinum waiting ahead?

You will find that karma works its way into some of your situations. A lot of wrongs can be turned right today under Mercury in Libra.

Things will be presented a little more fairly, which can be a relief to those in the zodiac who have been feeling great injustice lately.

Monday, August 30, 2021 can also present you with a chance to be heard by those who were unable to view your stances before.

You’ll be well articulate in the conversations you are having, as well as being well received amongst your peers and social circles.

Go ahead, feel good about the changes you’re making! You owe it to yourself.

Zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 30, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, no one has put in the effort you have to start a new cycle. You have relentlessly been pouring your time and energy into creating a life that you’re proud to live. No matter what obstacles stood in your way, you never quit.

Now you’re reaping the rewards of all of those efforts, and much of this begins for you on Monday making the day particularly great.

This new cycle is coming to you with karma from the universe, as a way to ensure that the future you’re stepping into is full of happiness. You have seen enough grief. This is now a time to feel nothing less than what you’re worth.

Monday is a golden day to recognize yourself and all you are becoming. It may be a great time to have conversations you’ve been putting off out of fear you won’t be heard. You don’t need to be aggressive today to get a point across. Your words are working their own magic on all ears.

You are capable of so much and today we’re seeing you creating goodness. May this day be full of warmth and the reminder you’re worth your place in this world. Celebrate that you’re becoming you and that all those gray days couldn’t stop you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, it appears as though the conflicts you have long waited out are being resolved this Monday.

For some of you, this could be seen in legal matters tying up with you in favor. For others, it could be the karmic justice you were patiently waiting on the world to deliver.

It feels nice knowing that this waiting game was worth it, and you will feel double-blessed on August 30, 2021 making the day great for you.

Gemini, you have been practicing your patience and trust in the universe. Today you can see this being rewarded. You have actively worked against old habits that are self-sabotaging. The new habits you have formed are working marvelously for you.

You know when not to surrender. You have always been aware of if something is worth waiting out or giving up on. You played your cards right and you’re winning your hand. This is called growth!

There’s so much more work to come in the future for you to become all that you hope to be. However, take solace in knowing you can celebrate this win, no matter how big or small. You made this possible!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today you are finding the courage you may have feared you lost for a while! It’s returning to you with a refreshed outlook on the life you’re leading. Breathe it in; this is your safety!

For a while, you may have found yourself becoming overwhelmed and intimidated in the world. You may have feared you don’t have a place in this universe, worried that you weren’t as important as you needed to hear you are.

Stand strong, Aquarius. You deserve to be proud, there's good things coming your way on Monday, and you'll see how great it can be for you.

With this new cycle, you’re finding your bravery and what you’re willing to stand up to. You’re finding your voice again. This is a beautiful thing because what you can create and provide to this world is unlike anything anyone else could make happen.

This is a glorious return to your authentic self and path. Relish in this renewed sense of self and have fun exploring any new opportunities that may be presenting themselves to you today. Life doesn’t have to be serious to be taken seriously.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.