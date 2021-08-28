The Moon moves into Gemini on Sunday, August 29, 2021 reminding us that we’re always capable of starting over while remaining optimistic in our path.

It’s never too late to change and release the parts of ourselves that we don’t resonate with anymore.

Which zodiac signs will have a great day on August 29, 2021?

Cancer, Virgo, and Capricorn, you may be reminded today of the people who are truly in your corner.

If you’ve been becoming disconnected you can be open to receiving calls from people you were worried forgot about you.

This can provide some validation from someone outside of yourself that you have been craving.

Curiouser and curiouser, you’re becoming closer to who you always wished to be.

This is an excellent time to shift your daily routines, especially if you’re finding that your current daily duties are contributing to even more disorder.

It’s okay to release what doesn’t stick. It opens up new opportunities to explore paths you have been hesitant to pursue.

Approach the world with a keen sense of curiosity and an open mind to absorb what you can learn.

Keep yourself open to the opportunities that are trying to find you. This could lead you on adventures you had only dared to dream before.

Nothing is too impossible to come true. May the right paths find you when you need them most.

3 Zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 29, 2021

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you’re finally seeing that you have spent too much time concerned about things that were distracting you from following your passions.

It’s finally time to do something for yourself, to make you happy.

This is the perfect day to prioritize what you’ve been holding off from doing.

Doing activities that make you happy isn’t a thing of nonsense that should be belittled.

These are actions that should be on the top of your to-do list because they bring you joy.

Today is here to remind you that those curiosities tugging at your sleeve are leading you on an adventure of a lifetime.

It may surprise you that what you have been seeking all along wasn’t what was making you truly happy.

August 29 could be the tipping point to reorganizing your day to servicing your wishes instead of fulfilling others.

It will be a relief to feel this freedom and expression. Remember that this doesn’t have to be a fleeting moment.

Today has the capability of being the first of many days where your happiness comes first. Don’t let it be a moment in time instead.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, it’s time to not only grow but to watch yourself blossom.

Today you’re beginning a realignment to the things that feel most authentic to yourself.

This may look like a shift in careers, picking up hobbies that you have felt disconnected from, or finally taking the leap and texting your crush.

A life well-lived is a life well spent.

Virgo, finding yourself in the little joys of the day is going to feel rewarding. It may feel a little unfamiliar.

Perhaps you’ve been in survival mode and haven’t had the opportunity to enjoy where life has taken you.

Consider this a reawakening to all the potential that has already been within you.

Sunday will be encouraging you to live to your best, most authentic self. This will be comforting.

You may even realize you forgot some of the things you loved greatly before.

Life is always shifting and we’re always changing. Virgo, give thanks to every opportunity that has to lead you to the freedom you find today.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you’re finally starting to appreciate all you have done for yourself in this life.

You work hard every day, not just for the people you care for, but for the person you want to become.

Today you are finding yourself feeling the rewards of all these efforts and embracing who you are.

Sunday is the start of the next chapter for you.

Beginning August 29, you are really shedding those old beliefs that have held you back for so long.

Make room for the new energy you wish to hold.

You’re capable of thinking kind thoughts about yourself without being too critical of what you’re doing “wrong” in your life.

You truly are incredible and it’s time you start seeing it for yourself.

The stories that make who you were are just as important as the journey ahead. Get ready to take the next step into a better life.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination. You can find her website here.