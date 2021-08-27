Which three zodiac signs will have a great day on August 28, 2021, according to astrology?

With the Moon in conjunction with Uranus you may be finding out some of your wishes are not going as you had anticipated.

Big news you were waiting on could fall through unexpectedly.

While it may set you on course with what you really should align with, today provides you with discomfort.

Some people may even be anticipating a big breakup or having to walk away from someone they held onto for too long.

These are painful events but will later come to be that this separation is what both parties needed.

Growing is painful but look at the new heights you will reach!

It’s not comforting to hear that things get better, especially when they don’t feel like they will at the moment.

Still, it doesn’t make that untrue. Better days are coming. You just have to get through this.

Brace yourself if only for a day.

3 Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on August 28, 2021

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you may find yourself in explosive situations today.

Your life has seen some frayed ends but now it’s becoming unraveled.

The good news is that this gives you material to work with. The bad? It activates your flight or fight and you’re choosing to battle it out.

You’re a sucker for things going out with a bang.

You may become overly aggressive with others and how they treat you. Things are not working out as you planned and you’ve become disturbed with the world. It may even waver your faith in the people you once trusted.

You may inadvertently choose to put the final nail in the coffin by hand. You want to end things on your terms. This might be a way to try and seek control in a situation you have no say in. Will it really feel better this way?

Truthfully, you’re grasping at straws. Your safety and impact matter more than the people or situations that are disappointing you today. Try a way to contain your frustrations. The emotions are understandable. Your reactions are crucial.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, while others are losing people today, you may be the one pushing them away. You have a need to be right, and while you’re only trying to protect people you care for, you’re manipulating a situation.

By trying to keep them safe you are actively losing them.

You’re suffocating the life (and free will) out of people in your life.

You have the choice to use your sway of others wisely. However, you’re making the wrong decisions.

This may not come from a cruel place but it’s impacting the way you’ll be viewed.

If people draw boundaries with you it’s best to respect them. Instead of pointing at their flaws, challenge yourself to find your own.

See all sides to the situation and find the balance between them. There’s no use in finding who is in the right when both parties are at fault.

We all know you’re more than this and that you can reach the goals you set for yourself. Limit your impact on the community. It’s time to focus on how you extend the energy you actively put forward.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, finding false allies in your mix is a discomfort you’re already familiar with. You want to believe in the best in people. This might make you excuse red flags that you’re finding within them.

It’s a little difficult to spot the warning signs when you’re wearing rose-colored glasses.

However, today someone is showing their true intentions at the price of your heartache.

This is a major disappointment for you. However, you may find that this was a long time coming. This may inspire some uncomfortable feelings that can be reminiscent of times you wish to forget.

This may be especially true for Pisces with difficulties around maternal figures. While this is a painful separation or disappointment, it’s one that will eventually aid in healing your wounds from childhood.

It will absolutely be uncomfortable, as you’re someone who appreciates the people you welcome with gratitude into your life. However, there’s still a lot of love in your heart that the right people will find; may you find it first.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.