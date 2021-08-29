3 Zodiac Signs Who Don't Want To Get Married During Juno In Sagittarius Starting August 29, 2021

If you are planning on getting married, or settling down with someone for the long haul, you may feel some serious doubt about giving up your single life during Juno in Sagittarius, starting August 29, 2021.

Juno, is an Asteroid, and as we've learned, Asteroids, Moons, Voids and Planets all have a decisive affect on us.

Juno is no different, and as it passes through the constellation of Sagittarius, it will work on our sense of independence.

If Sagittarius is a player, then independence is part of the game - it's a given.

How this works for us usually manifests in second thoughts on committed relationships, as well as an almost panicked feeling of wanting to escape. For those who are affected by this transit, the feeling will be similar to 'fight or flight.'

Fight or flight, right before getting married, is a pretty natural response, except in some cases - it's a cry for freedom.

Panic can easily turn into obstinacy; marriage suddenly seems like a trap that one can't get out of, and the terror of this kind of commitment may be just enough to set some folks running for the hills.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Oh, you have wanted love all of your life, Gemini. You have dreamed of the perfect love, and all that follows, according to the fairy tales you've been told.

You can see it in your mind; the beautiful spouse, the comfy home, the family built in love and trust - and then - poof, reality comes in and wakes you up.

Panic sets in immediately - and you don't even have a partner to stave off marriage. It's an illusion. You want it - but you don't want it.

You like the dream of marriage and all that comes with the ideal, but the idea of actually doing it sends you into shock. Juno in Sagittarius really stirs up your need to stay independent.

You don't want anyone depending on you - not in real life. And, honestly, you don't want to have to commit all the time and energy to someone.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

In matters of love and marriage, you find these things to be idealistic and unrealistic. Juno in Sagittarius will support this way of thinking. Marriage is something you will do - but you will also test it to the point where it may not work. Marriage is a word, to you.

It's not the institution of lifelong commitment that other's believe it to be - not in your mind.

And this is why, when the concept is brought up in your life, your first instinct will be to bolt. You treasure your independence and solitude, and when you think about it, you're not willing to give it up.

Oddly enough, you will get married at some point, just because you think it's the right thing to do.

You'll walk into it thinking you can do what you want, and when you find out that nothing is as it was promised, you'll fade from it. If your gut instinct tells you to avoid marriage - then maybe you should. Why break hearts - why break your own heart?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You, like everyone else, believes that marriage is an essential part of life; one that proves to the world that you are normal.

No one can doubt you if you are married; you did the right thing, and you showed everyone that you, too, can play in the sandbox.

This is, of course, until you realize that nothing in marriage suits you. You don't want to be boxed in.

When that Asteroid passes through your Sagittarius constellation, you will be woken up, as if from a deep sleep.

This awakening will reconfirm everything you've always suspected about marriage - it's NOT for you.

Maybe someday...or maybe not. You don't need marriage to define you, and you actually like being outside of the 'normal' modes of operation.

If you are with someone who wishes to get married, explain to them that you still need time. If they love you, they'll give you everything you need.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda.