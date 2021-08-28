Your daily horoscope for August 29, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini on Sunday, and the Moon in an air sign is chatty, explorative, social, and difficult to control.

The Gemini Moon encourages optimism, hopefulness, and seeing the glass of life as half full.

The Sun will continue to be in the zodiac sign of Virgo until September 19.

The Virgo Sun highlights work and healthy lifestyle choices.

If your birthday is on August 29:

You are a Virgo ruled by the planet Mercury.

Famous celebrity Virgo zodiac signs who share your birthday include American actor Jack Black, and American singer/songwriter Shania Twain, and American business executive and billionaire Sheryl Sandberg.

Zodiac signs Virgos are most compatible with include Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of communication.

Your conversational side longs for human interaction. You are curious and ambitious. A good run would be a great way to blow off some steam.

You will enjoy laughing with a friend over a cup of coffee or browsing the shelves of a local bookstore and taking a quick walk in the park with your furry pal.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of

You are ready to take the world by storm, but of course, you need money. You are smart and conscientious of your financial outlook.

You can see multiple ways to make changes that fit in nicely with your future goals. You are in problem solving mode, and this impacts how you approach everything right now.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of identity.

There are just some things that you do not need to deal with in your life, and with the Moon leaving your enemy sector, you know what they are.

There's nothing like deciding that you will cut losses and move on to the next phase of your life.

You don't need to hold on to things that are no longer working for you. Instead, let them learn to hold on to you, or you both can find what works.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of hidden enemies.

Not everyone is going to be for you, and as the saying goes, if a person will gossip about someone to you, then they will do the same about you to someone else.

Intimacy isn't about sharing the dirt on other people, it's about so much more. You know that, Cancer, and this is why you may decide that it's time to move on.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of friends.

Your social butterfly side comes through and you are ready to be in the scene, come what may.

You don't need to have anyone tell you twice to have fun. You're ready take on the world by storm, and you want to experience all of it's wonder.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of career and social status.

It doesn't seem natural to brag or boast, but sometimes you have to be the first to toot your own horn and let other's know what it is that you did well.

It's rare for anyone to give you credit when it is due. So, go ahead and shine a light on your work. If you don't, it might go unnoticed.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of higher learning.

What are you curious about? The world has lots of opportunities for you to learn new things. Ask good questions.

Speak with friends and be curious about their lives. Sign up for a mini course, or buy a good nonfiction title that you can read this weekend.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of shared resources.

You never know what you will find this weekend, so be on the look out for opportunities.

Check sites and your social media for opportunities that you can apply for and take advantage of to help you build a business or go back to school for a better job.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of commitments.

You are going through a 'need to be free' moment in time, and that's perfectly OK if you don't want to be coupled any longer.

You can do things on your own, and make friends with people who compliment your life rather than take what you're not ready to give.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of daily duties.

You have too many things to do right now, and it's super tough to manage it all when you are short on time.

Delegate. Share your responsibilities with others. See how you can pass on items that can wait or don't do them at all.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of romance.

What a lovely time for you to be alive and to enjoy all the benefits of your life. Enjoy the little things.

Don't let worry bog you down. Think about the pleasures you want to enjoy and then go explore the world to find them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of family.

There's so many ways to say you care and to stay in touch with people who you haven't spoken to in a while.

The break in communication is the easier part of things you'd like to resolve, but it may be rewarding once you have had your heart-to-heart talk.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.