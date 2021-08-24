3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On August 25, 2021

August 25, 2021 there’s a restless sensation in the air, causing a disturbance in the force amongst many of the zodiac signs.

Have no fear! But three zodiac signs will be managing through the day just fine!

Which three zodiac signs will have a great day on August 25, 2021, according to astrology?

While we see many of the signs fighting to gain more independence in their life, without the openness of communication or accepting help at times, there are several who are seeing great strides towards a happier and better-managed life.

What makes August 25 so amazing for Aries, Libra, and Sagittarius?

These three zodiac signs love it when there's a Moon in Aries. The lovely Moon, in its waning gibbous, is a great time for releases.

For many zodiac signs, this can cause emotional distress, an increase of impulsivity, and emotional (often anger-driven) outbursts.

While much of this emotional turmoil can be justified, it can be a little more over the top with the uptick in outward reaction this lunar event causes.

The tension between where you are and where you’re going can be brutal.

Remember that your life is moving forward, even if it’s not at a pace you feel comfortable with.

Take a deep breath, be grateful for the little moments that are leading up to the bigger events in your life, and be gentle on yourself if what you want doesn’t fall into place with ease (and others around you too)!

Be patient and stay grounded as much as you can.

Zodiac signs who have a great day on August 25, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, this Moon in its waning gibbous phase can absolutely work to your advantage; don’t let it pass you by!

Wednesday release the motivation behind your anger and frustrations in creative ways. While August 25 can be an intense day for you, that doesn’t necessarily mean it needs to be a bad day.

Viewing today as an opportunity to let go of resentments towards the things going wrong in your life can refuel you going forward into Virgo season.

A few ideas for today could be donating items that were given to you by someone who hurt you (jewelry from an ex, sweaters from old friends).

This is a great way to release some of the energy you’ve been holding onto and those awful reminders of the people you no longer wish to think about while having an opportunity to give back or even help others who could make use of these items.

When you do this, be sure to give thanks, not to the person who gave you these trinkets, but to the items themselves for the use they provided when they were yours.

Not only can you declutter your space by doing this, but it helps you think a little deeper about what you had, what you have, and all that you are welcoming into your life in the future.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today you may be finding a little bit of balance in your life after the tipping of your scales in the past few weeks.

This burst of energy can be really good for you, especially if you’ve been getting caught in some of your emotions lately without a great way to work them out.

This can also open lines of communication for you, especially amongst the people that you adore.

It isn’t always easy to communicate, especially if you feel you tend to overtalk in situations and completely miss the points you’re trying to articulate.

This can be a great time to remind yourself that your life is not simple; your stories and questions just reflect that!

If you’ve been a Libra who has preferred being alone for a while, make the phone call or plan a coffee date with someone you trust.

Recharge your social battery through a conversation with a person that you know sees your soul. It will help you go forward and make better shifts in your current agenda.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today you will be feeling a great recharge for the things you love most in life. For those of you who have started feeling as though you’re running on empty, your tank will be much more full.

You can expect to wake up motivated; a feeling that is not rare to you but is becoming few and far between as it becomes more difficult to move around.

If you are finding special interests in new and challenging topics, there is no better time to feed that curiosity through a deep dive on your subject of choice.

While you should be advised that today you may feel a need to impulsively spend, you can channel that impulsivity into binge-watching tutorials or documentaries to do more research before making an investment. You’ll be surprised when you realize it satisfies the urges without hurting your wallet.

You are a student of life, you’ve just been missing a muse until today. Be excited to expand your horizons once again; a new adventure awaits!

