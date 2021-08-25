3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On August 25, 2021

If you’re one of these signs, there’s probably a reason behind it if you look to the stars on August 25, 2021.

There are three zodiac sign who will have a rough day on Wednesday, and much of it can be explained by astrology.

Which three zodiac signs will have a rough day on August 25, 2021?

While the Moon shifts into Aries today, we’re finding more and more people on edge with this emotional fire energy.

Some of us may find ourselves picking up old bad habits to try and keep a baseline of calm today, while others may not be able to contain the energy bubbling inside of them.

People will be feeling the need to take action, however, may not recognize that this comes out during reactions and may alienate them even further from the people in their life.

This isn’t inherently a bad thing; with the Moon in her waning gibbous phase, it’s looking as though a lot of us have the need to release some of the toxicity we’ve been holding onto.

This may feel like openly expressing the pain of removing things from our life.

Who said healing needed to be pretty?

It’s important that you let go of things that no longer serve you. How else would we make room for all the good we’re trying to call into our lives?

However, in this emotional influx, it’s important to stay cognizant of everything you’re saying you can release at the moment.

You don’t want to alienate yourself from the people who are trying to hear you and may just need assistance understanding what you need.

You’re reaching new heights of frustration that you haven’t had to face in a while; naturally, it would try your patience.

Just be cautious of how big you’re letting that fire get so you’re able to keep it controlled.

3 Zodiac signs who will be having a rough day on August 25, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus there’s a reason that you’re called stubborn more often than any other personality trait.

You’re here to prove your point and there isn’t a single thing that could get in your way...well, aside from yourself.

When you’re after something there isn’t much that stops you, however, you run the risk of either getting yourself into a harmful situation or succeeding but burning out almost immediately after to the point of missed opportunity.

This can appear to be a lose-lose situation for you.

With this Moon in Aries on August 25, you are becoming increasingly restless. You have a plan, and if everything goes according to the way it is worked out in your head, your life will be smooth-sailing.

What you failed to calculate is that life is chaotic and you can’t make the universe bend to your will?

When you become this hyper-focused on something you run the risk of becoming reckless with your actions.

There’s potential to steamroll over other people’s thoughts or even emotions in times like this, but also a risk that you’re setting yourself up for disaster.

As painful as it may seem today, take a pause. Think things through for a few seconds before taking action.

Ask people to clarify before assuming. August 25 could even be a good day to start some healthy mental habits, like tracking your mood, meditation, or even journaling.

This will feel like you’re going against your very nature but your safety and impact need to be prioritized. You have too many brilliant ideas to allow yourself to self-destruct.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, when it’s time for releases, you’re a veteran.

However, while you’re trimming the edges you may slice into the most beautiful things to behold.

You tend to be a little anxious, even if others aren’t seeing it. A need to be authentic, a desire to be unique, the motivation to continuously grow.

You’re inspired, you keep a select few in your close circle. But what happens when the unexpected occurs?

Today you could be seeing a betrayal from someone you thought you would carry into your older ages.

You may also experience a sudden end of the connection from a person you deeply respect. These times can leave you shaken.

You’re usually the one to weed people out and see who is worthy of your time; what happens when you’re not worthy of theirs?

There is a possibility to self-destruct in this, but you have been doing so much for yourself that it would be a shame to see you surrender in these times.

How would it feel to challenge yourself to look deeper into this? Practice your shadow work and ask yourself your own bad traits that may isolate you unexpectedly.

Don’t force yourself to move on from this; sit with the knowledge of being left behind from something you aligned with and see what feelings arise instead of turning them off.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, Wednesday will be bringing out a side to you that you don’t like. You may find that your obsessive tendencies are exasperated by people you’re not ready to let go of.

This can look like stalking social media pages of exes, calling people you thought you were ready to block, or even spending an unhealthy amount of time letting someone live in your mind rent-free.

This can come on even more if the person you’re letting go of was a reason you felt yourself fail or feel like an outcast.

You may blame this person a lot for the ways they hurt you; those feelings are valid. However, thinking this much about them is only hurting yourself.

There’s a fine line between recovering from hurt and plotting impossible ways to seek your vengeance.

Pisces, you don’t need to let go of your resentment; this is something to remind you not to trust everyone who enters your life and to continue to protect your energy.

However, you need to find healthier ways to manage it. It’s not worth spending your time dwelling on these people so much (or risking your safety).

This is a string of bad luck, not a reason to commit to a bad mind state.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination. Visit her website here.