3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On August 24, 2021

Now that we're experiencing the waning gibbous of the Moon in Pisces, we can expect to feel an energy drain, both psychically and physically.

Depending on who we are, that draggy feeling might overwhelm, or it might just feel like another day, although it won't be spent in paradise.

We're also under the influence of Venus in Libra Trine Saturn, which may act as a confusing agent in our love life.

Which zodiac signs will have a rough day on August 24?

While many of us will wake up tired on Monday morning - today - we may also be challenged by something in our romantic lives; something that throws us for a loop.

And because, what would a rough day be without the presence of Moon In Pisces Opposite Mercury, we can trust that this transit will make a total mess of all communications.

The advice here would be to wait until tomorrow for the deciding of big issues, and if you're planning on breaking up with someone - don't do it today.

The chances of saying the worst thing imaginable is very possible today, so stay classy - don't express what's on your mind until the day has passed.

Who's going to have a rough day today?

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on August 24, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It probably doesn't need to be said, but you're already aware of how this day is going for you.

You're on edge today, Cancer. Every little thing bugs you - and you don't need much to feel pushed beyond your boundaries.

And that's exactly what's being required of you, today - this nonstop nagging that tells you to get involved with something you want nothing to do with - which could be the day itself.

This is the perfect day to call it all off, to stay at home and watch all the horror movies there are.

You can't get out of your head today, so why bother? You know yourself better than anybody, and if you're not in the mood - what's the point of pretending?

You just want a break, and you can give yourself that, today. Don't be passive aggressive - you don't need permission. Be aggressive - fight for your right to do absolutely nothing, if that is what you wish.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

That Venus Trine Saturn energy could be so great if it weren't for all those other pesky transits getting in the way! Your romantic life is off, today, Scorpio.

That doesn't mean it's non-existent, it means that whatever you have planned today in terms of romance, is about to be misread.

You're the manipulated one this time, which is a change for you as you are usually the one to pull the puppet strings. Alas, it's your turn as the marionette.

Someone is going to reel you in like a fish on a hook, only to throw you back in the water when they realize they're not in the mood.

You are not used to being used, and you don't like it. Knowing you, you'll more than likely plot your revenge for later this week.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Well, you woke up feeling like a poop-sandwich, and as the day goes along - it only gets worse. OH YAY. Whatever you did over the weekend, Sagittarius - let it sink in: that's not for you.

Maybe you abused yourself with alcohol or substances? Oh you bad little archer, you!

You, of all people, know how valuable your health is - and now, you're living in regret today, for the bad choices you made over the weekend.

You just can't get it together, so here's some advice: do what you can, and don't beat yourself up over it.

There's always tomorrow, and there's a definite chance you'll survive the stupidity of this day.

Give yourself a break today; don't push yourself too hard, because Sagittarius, the last thing you want is to get sick. Radiant health now!

