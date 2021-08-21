3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On August 22, 2021

Three zodiac signs in astrology will feel the effect of polarizing changes taking place on August 22, when the Sun enters Virgo and the Moon enters Pisces.

The day is a Master number 22, the teacher, and this means life lessons are here to learn, but they won't come easily.

It's a mental adjustment when things start to change. We go from fire and air sign energy to water and earth. And, this is not easy for any zodiac signs, but for three horoscopes, these astrological changes are felt the most.

For Aries, Libra, and Aquarius, a new solar season will make August 22, 2021 difficult.

There can be complications that come from the past and there may even be arguments over possessions related to breakups and divorce when deciding who gets to have what.

With a Virgo Sun disappointments can come when people seem to be unmoved by our hardships and rather than react with the heart they keep stuck in their mind analyzing everything.

While the Moon is in the sign of Pisces for the first day, feelings are all in or out. Wishy washy sums it all up nicely.

So, for three zodiac signs there can be trouble understanding why these problems have suddenly come about. But, they aren't really. Everything can be explained when looking at the transits for August 22, 2021's astrology.

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on August 22, 2021:

Aries (March 19 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon in Pisces often spells trouble for you. The Moon in Pisces is about karma, past life matters, and your hidden enemies. Who has time for that? Certainly, not you.

You ditched people who did not fit in with your lifestyle back in Leo season, so when someone tries to wiggle their way back into your life, you see the problem a mile away.

On August 22 someone may try to reel you back in with some sort of ultimatum or even a promise to change —which you know they will not do.

You don't have time for this game. You hung the tilted Game Over sign on the door days ago, so this is very inconvenient—and not something you want to deal with.

You tend to dislike whenever somethings stirs the pot called the past, and tries to bring it back in your life as if you can change what happened back in history.

In general, you are all about positive energy, and someone who is stuck in last year will rub you the wrong way.

Yes, on August 22, when the Moon enters one of the most negative places for it to be for you, you feel repulsed and want to avoid anyone and anything that gives you the heebie-jeebies vibes.

To top it all off, you have a lot of work to do with the Sun entering Virgo season, and no way will you let drama get in the way.

You have health goals you want to hit, you have work related goals you want accomplish, and you want to do really well at your job.

So, having to tell someone you know to get lost again after the millionth time is going to make Sunday challenging for you.

Overall this is just a bump in the road, unless you let it become more. But definitely, Sunday will leave a bad taste in your mouth.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Virgo season is going to be tough for you because here you are trying to move forward with your life and suddenly BAM you've got a deal with things you really don't want to mess with.

The Sun in Virgo is about past life matters, karma, and enemies that you know are there but can't put your finger on to know what they are doing to your life.

You try to be a really good person, so when someone takes advantage of your kindness, it is hard for you to understand why.

And, you don't want to wish anything negative on a person just because they picked you to have a problem with.

However, you will be tempted to throw side-eye, and voo-doo vibes to wish someone unwell during the Sun in Virgo season.

You're not going like this part of you. In fact, it's going to make you feel quite imbalanced and unfocused.

You will try as hard as you can to remain positive, but lo and behold something happens, and the next thing you know, you're mind goes back in the gutter.

You're going to feel a lot like a car with poor alignment on August 22. No matter how hard you try to hold the steering wheel, the minute you let loose you head straight for the curb, and it's back to being in a rough day.

Sunday is going to be tough. You know what you need, Libra? A mental health day. Just lay low on Sunday.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You went from being in a happy place to all of a sudden having to go into Scorpio's lair, the eighth solar house of shared resources, secrets, inheritance matters ,and death.

Wow, talk about transitions. It will be enough to make your head spin.

You tend to be slightly fixed, as it is defined by your zodiac sign. So change by itself is not something that you particularly care to manage, especially when the change goes from a positive to a negative.

And although, having the Sun in the eighth solar house from your zodiac sign isn't all that bad, it isn't all that great either.

You could get something from a loved one because they received something as a gift and want to share it with you.

However, you might also discover on the same day that someone is not being 100% truthful. And they used their charity as a way of hiding it.

August 22 you may hear shocking news of a death, and it makes you realize your own humanity. Even if it's not a family member, the loss of a celebrity or an icon can rock you to your core.

For you Aquarius, you wanted this transition to run smoothly. For goodness sake's the Moon is moving into Pisces, your house of money, why wouldn't it? But, as with all things good must come with the bad.

Even though finances may remain elusive yet promising, the bottom line is that Sunday will require some patience.

You may not have much left by the end of the day, but you will learn some thing of value. And, for this reason alone, you will find that Sunday was worthwhile— even though it was rough for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.