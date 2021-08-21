3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On August 21, 2021

There are three zodiac signs who will have a great day starting on August 21, 2021, and one main reason is that the Sun will begin to focus on different things on Sunday.

Aries, Virgo, and Pisces zodiac signs are the three luckiest in astrology on Saturday, and their good fortune is likely to extend the entire 30-days that the Sun sign for the month will be in the zodiac of Virgo.

August 21 brings closure, new beginnings, and greater intensity in various areas of love and love, and this is what will make Saturday a great day for all.

For many zodiac signs, the Sun in Virgo will be about getting things done. But, during the last day of Leo season, it's about getting what you want out of life without fear.

Leo is about courage, determination and fixing your sights on something that makes you look good.

So, shopping, hanging out with friends, kicking off a fitness routine or getting something done that changes the way you groom or how you look are all positive activities to tackle this Saturday.

With the Full Moon in Aquarius preparing to release a lot of energy, the day before is most powerful. This is another reason why Saturday, August 21 is so special.

We will all see an area of life grow in some sort of way this Saturday, August 21, but this will happen after a door closes, and these three zodiac signs reveal why this is so important whenever the intensity hits your horoscope the most.

Zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 21, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Leo season took place in your passion sector, so for you, Saturday is a YOLO day for the books. This is a time where you're able to live life to the fullest and really put into perspective what matters to you.

Let's be real. You have been quite the busy bee during your romantic season, and so for that reason you've completely missed out on the last 29 days of loving energy.

BUT — you have the power to stop the insanity on Saturday.

You can clear the calendar. Make the agenda different and focus on having fun and getting some of your own personal ya-yas out just for the heck of it.

Your partner, family and friends have missed you. And, when they see your smiling face enjoying life without a care, they are going to have a great day on Saturday too— by living through you and your joy.

Saturday is set to be a wonderful day if you let it, Aries. So, why not?—

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, this is where you get to wrap up Leo season in a pretty bow and kick it off in a big way.

The Sun preparing to enter your sign is a momentous occasion. Your solar birthday is coming. You know that you need to do things better and you want to.

You're going to start over and set some resolutions and have the future in mind. You have taken a good look at the past, and now you're reflective, ready, and roaring to go.

Of course, you want to pace yourself, so planning is key on the last day of Leo season, and this is what will make Saturday a powerful one for you.

You will be meticulous, detail-oriented, and super sharp-minded with laser beam focus.

These are all positive traits you admire within yourself, and this is what makes Saturday a great day for you. You have the capacity to do things in the way you like, without too many glitches in the way.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you are such a dreamy zodiac sign, and love is in the air. Likely, you are already starting to feel it.

The reason why Saturday is such a great day for you is that you are going to be seeing love and relationships in an entirely new light.

On one hand, you're going to be approaching things in a healthier way. But, on the other hand, you will feel like you have to apply less effort.

With the Sun entering Virgo, you become aware of the losses that relate to intimacy when you go too far too soon.

You're going to learn that you have to zip your heart up, and only let the people you know can be trusted with it in.

This is what will make Saturday so special for you, and truly a great day for you this year.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.