3 Zodiac Signs Who Do Things Differently In Love During The Second Full Moon In Aquarius On August 22, 2021

Three zodiac signs who do you thinks differently in love during the second Full Moon in the zodiac sign of Aquarius will say that something just changed.

The Full Moon in Aquarius helps everyone view their relationships as more than romance and the fun stuff, and starting August 22, 2021, this is a good thing.

Relationships are work. Some enjoy putting in the time and effort to create a more exciting romantic experience, while others just see it as 'the way it is.'

We don't walk into love affairs thinking about the maintenance we're going to need in order to keep it up.

We usually just go with the flow, and listen to our heart. And sometimes, our heart tells us that we are...bored.

Good thing we have astrological transits to boost our enthusiasm and help us grow to the next level with our partners.

In this case, we're looking at the Second Full Moon in Aquarius, on August 22.

What makes this lunation so special is that it has the power behind it to uproot us; if we are up for it, we can actually take this energy and use it to change our very being. And with change, comes newness, freshness, and love.

The power punch of this Full Moon in Aquarius is not restricted to any one sign, in fact, its potential is far-reaching, although it takes a certain kind of person to make a firm decision to do things differently, when it come to love. These three signs will lead the pack when it comes to putting in that extra mile for the sake of their loved one...

Zodiac signs who do things differently in love during the second Full Moon in Aquarius starting on August 22, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are a solution-oriented person, so when a problem comes along, you can whip it. You're not the person to stand by moaning and groaning while doing nothing - especially if your love life is in trouble.

You believe in second, third, fourth chances, and even though you realize that you might be proven to be a true fool in love, you are willing to risk that title.

If putting in extra effort is required to save a love that you feel is worth saving, then heaven help the person who stands in your way.

You are a true soldier of love and you will most definitely feel the lunar surge coursing though your veins on August 22.

You have the ability to bring about positive change in your love life. The only thing left is for your partner to get on board.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Full Moon, did you say? And in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, yet? Oh boy, sounds like someone's lucky day, Cancer. This transit works for you.

You have absolutely no problem whatsoever going that extra mile to create change and difference in your present love life.

You've observed your partner; you know what they need, what they love - what they've never tried, and what might just shock the heck out of them - in all the right ways.

Putting in the work for a relationship is part of the deal, and you've always known it. No, that doesn't mean you get a slice of the perfect life, but it does mean you're willing to try for one.

You see this as a fun project. And it will be during this week, starting on August 22, that you will run with that Full Moon energy, all the way until you wake that partner of yours up and hand them the line, "And now for something completely different..."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

There's a part of you that thinks, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. That works for many things, but it falls short when it comes to relationships.

Romance takes effort, and if left alone, it will slide in all directions, eventually turning into boredom and isolation. But is this the Aquarius fate? Oh Hell No.

Not you, Aquarius - you are the one who signed on for the full deal. After all, you recognize that you come with your own baggage, too, and if they can adapt to you, then you can adapt to them...and more.

Hey, look, sometimes things really do slip into the boring zone when it comes to long term relationships, and who, if not you, will shake the tree a little to stimulate things just a tad? It's you. You are the golden child, and you have the magic touch. Keep it going, Aquarius!

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.