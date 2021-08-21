3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friends Need Space During The Moon In Aquarius August 21 - August 23, 2021

Some zodiac signs will need their space, and their friends will feel it too while the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

Not only do we have a Moon in Aquarius, we have a Full Moon in Aquarius, and that comes with all sort of goodies.

Cancer, Virgo, and Capricorn are the three zodiac signs whose friends need space during the Moon in Aquarius starting on August 21, 2021.

When we talk about 'needing space', often times, there's an air of negativity that comes with that expression, as if needing space is a bad thing; it's not. In fact, during a Full Moon, it would be totally advisable to want some alone time, away from friends.

When our partner's need space, we fly into tantrums of worry, and when our friends need space, we spiral down the rabbit hole, wondering what we did to offend so profoundly.

The truth is, needing space is a beautiful thing that shows self-respect and a desire to become whole again. In other words, we - all of us, require a little downtime so that we can heal.

And so, when we notice that our friends need space, we should wish them good tidings.

They will return, and when they do, they will be more receptive to spending time with us. Time is precious - we need to honor it in all of its forms, especially when it takes the form of our friends not being present. If the Full Moon brings this out in them, so be it. No harm done.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are one of the most independent signs of the Zodiac, and so you should be able to recognize that when a friend of yours is suddenly out of reach - that one's on them. Perhaps they need some time alone? You're always the helpful friend; you show up for the friendship every time.

You do what's needed when you're asked, and if you are as sensitive as we know you are, Cancer, then you pick up on the cues very well, meaning, you know when to leave your friends alone. Not everyone wants to be observed, or cared for - and that's where need to back off.

The entire purpose of giving someone space is to leave them alone to figure things out on their terms. Pull back, bless them in your mind, and then let go. Fear not, your friend will back as soon as they feel ready.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

When your friend tells you that they'd rather be alone, during this Full Moon in Aquarius, then you'd be best to accept their choice rather than be offended by it.

While you have so much to offer, you are also a bit of a take-over, meaning, friendships with you are often times 'you-centric' experiences, and honestly, sometimes your friends need to do other things than fit into your plans, and your world.

Don't be perturbed when people don't want to hang with you during this transit - they merely want the chance to think on their own, without your input - and that's OK, Virgo.

After all, these people are in your lives to bring a different perspective in, so you must be cool with them taking time off, just to regroup. It's not you, Virgo - it's them.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You're the friend who needs space, during this Full Moon in Aquarius. You aren't abrupt about it, but you aren't gentle about it either.

You know yourself to be a very dedicated person, whether your dedication goes to work, friendship, love or health. And when you need space - the wall goes up, and that is that.

What's good is that the people in your life know this about you and can grok with it well. Nobody is offended or upset by your need for solitude, in fact, you're one of the lucky ones who has friends who support this need in you.

After all, they have the need for space, too - though some feel this is not something you cater to. You, on the other hand, cater the entire affair, as long as that affair is made up of one guest: You.

