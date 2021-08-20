3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Love That's Unpredictable During Mars Trine Uranus Starting August 21, 2021

There are three zodiac signs who want love that's unpredictable and during Mars trine Uranus starting on August 21, they are likely to get it.

What makes a transit such as Mars in Virgo Trine Uranus so unpredictable is in how it affects our choices; we simply don't know which direction to turn.

There's a certain kind of drive that comes along with this aspect, and in terms of love and romance, this shift will see us make and break relationships, without giving those choices a second thought.

What's happening is celestial spontaneity - and that's how we get to the 'unpredictable' part. One minute we think we know what we want, and in the next, we're radically opposed to what we wanted only a few moments earlier. This crazy, energetic impulsivity feels good at first, but it's the precursor to many fresh mistakes.

Uranus will always stir things up, no matter what planet or body its in relation to, however, when it's Trine with Mars, we're talking about rash decisions and wrong moves; split second changes and eleventh hour announcements.

If you're looking for a thrill ride of surprises in a romance, this is your moment - but grab it while it's hot, because it's not going to last.

Who wants unpredictable love during Mars Trine Uranus?

Zodiac signs who want love that's unpredictable during Mars trine Uranus starting on August 21, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

First, if it isn't spontaneous, it's a royal bore to you, Aries. You always want surprises. You may let your love interest get away with it for a while, in the beginning, but if they don't start making with the awesome plans and surprisingly unpredictable events soon into the relationship, then they are not for you.

And during this transit - you are not letting anyone get away with anything. Your craving for excitement and newness will fall squarely on the shoulders of your partner, and if they don't come up with the goods, you're going to be disappointed.

It's very hard to please you, Aries, you may want to lower those expectations a bit, just so others can at least try. Seriously, you are right to want fun in your life, but you can't make people jump through hoops just because you're in the mood for a circus.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Nothing says, "I'm bored" like a Taurus in the middle of a ho-hum relationship. Is the honeymoon over? Have you reached the end of the line with your present partner and are wishing for something a little more exciting? Oh yes you are...but that happens almost immediately for you.

You do not go into relationships to be bored; you expect hot sex and mad love, and anything less is just Snore City to you. The good part is that anyone who gets together with you has probably caught on to this character trait of yours and knows they have to step up their game - or lose you.

Truth is, no one wants to lose you because you are way too awesome to let go of. So, there's a very good chance that your desire to up the ante on your romance will be met by a partner who's all in. Good for you!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

While nobody loves a good routine more than you, Sagittarius, you save routine for your alone time. Getting things done your way is the only way to fly. But when it comes to love, your standards are so high that you are often times a tough customer to satisfy.

You are not interested enough in having a relationship if it becomes too much work, and if you do venture into one, you want spontaneity; you want your partner to keep you on your toes - ever interested.

Mars Trine Uranus pumps that need up and will have you demanding more, more, more from your partner. The good part is that this transit affects everybody in their own way, so there's a good chance your partner will rise to the opportunity. Expect surprises!

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda