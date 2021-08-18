3 Zodiac Signs Who Risk Everything For Love During Moon Sextile Neptune Starting August 19, 2021

"I would do anything for love, but I won't do that..." - Meatloaf

Would you do anything for love? Would you risk life and limb for the love of your life? Saying yes sure does make you seem like a passionate warrior of romance, but would you 'really' do anything for love?

For three zodiac signs who risk everything for love love during Moon sextile Neptune starting August 19, 2021 this is just the way it is.

Moon Sextile Neptune challenges those feelings and makes them suddenly seem realer than you ever could have imagined.

Moon Sextile Neptune, starting on August 19, 2021, is like taking a vitamin that gives you a wild passion for going overboard and doing things in an over-the-top way.

And when this kind of gigantic behavior hits the love zone, many of us will be standing on the edge of a cliff, shouting, "I did it for love!"

Yes, all so dramatic and highfalutin. We have the opportunity to become the star in our own melodramatic romance.

Go big or go home, right? It might be time to rethink that - because as cool as it seems to be riding a horse, endless kimono silks trailing behind, katana raised to the wind, shouting at the top of our lungs, "I love you, you sonofab*tch!" - let's face it, it's not going to look like that.

In fact, for certain signs, the high drama of the Saturn Uranus transit that starts on August 19, it will look more like you, sitting in a room by yourself, cursing the other person for being such a creep.

Who's going to risk it all during Moon Sextile Neptune, on August 19?

Zodiac signs who risk everything for love during Moon sextile Neptune starting August 19, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's in your nature to go all the way. You are, after all, the warrior of the Zodiac, and you don't easily lay down your sword.

If love is a battlefield, then you are going to fight until the bitter end. Unfortunately, most of this is an ego show; you prefer to go whole hog only when someone is around to notice your fierceness.

It's like you can only be the warrior of love if you have an audience approving of you - even worshipping you for your nerve. Will you risk it all for love?

Oh yes, you will - but only if have a back up plan. That's where we start to notice that you're actually quite a coward.

This "fight for love" is a mere show; you wouldn't fight so hard if you didn't know you'd land on a cushy platform, meaning another person to catch your fall.

You'd do anything for love - as long as you can guarantee that you'll be paid for it, somehow.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You, on the other hand, really are pure passion, and sometimes you can't tell if it's love or if it's just another day.

You pour yourself so whole-heartedly into whomever grabs your attention, that you can't tell if they're into you or not...but holy moly, if they are...then the sky's the limit.

You are tired of holding off on love; sure, you've been hurt and you don't want your heart broken again, but, but, but...someone is into you, and that means there's a chance worth taking.

You risk everything for love when it's not even love, you wacky Taurus. What is life worth if not for living it to the fullest?

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

And so, whether you make a fool of yourself or not, whether it's right or wrong - whether you are completely deluded or have just found the true love of your life, you are down for the count, Taurus.

And during Moon Sextile Neptune, you will do anything for love - and you will 'do that.'

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Would you risk everything for love, Gemini? On any ordinary day that doesn't have Moon Sextile Neptune in the sky, you would risk nothing for nobody.

You just don't believe in risk, or loving a person to the point where you'd have to make a grand statement or even take a risk for them. It's beneath you...and then, 'click.' It happens.

The transit comes by, shakes up your world, and makes you start to second guess your own instincts. Is it really better to be cold and alone, or would it be worthwhile to compromise a teensy bit so that you can experience the comfort and security of a real love?

You might just reconsider your feelings on love during this aspect, Gemini.

You may never turn into the person who would risk it all, but over the next few days, you will consider it, and for a Gemini to even think about sacrificing for a love interest...well, that's tremendous. Might be fun.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda