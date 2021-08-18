3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On August 19, 2021

We all have an ugly side to us, and oftentimes it's a part of our personality that we do not wish others to know.

On Thursday, August 19, 2021, three zodiac signs will have a rough day.

Aries, Taurus, and Gemini will feel the effects of retrograde Uranus, the planet of chaos, turning inward the most.

This is no ordinary introspective energy. Uranus is not a personal planet, so the facts will not be something that one can control.

Rather, the planet Uranus is what is called in astrology an "outer planet ".

What does this mean, and why would it create such havoc on Thursday, August 19?

This means that on Thursday, for the three zodiac signs who will have a rough day, the walls of the world will feel as though they are caving in on all sides.

Bosses will want what they want without any understanding of time constraints. Bills can come into the mail without any money in the bank at all.

There can be people who decide to show up in the past and start problems once again.

And none of this will happen with warning and part of what happens may not even last. It will just be a pot stirring event that lasts for one day - but feels like it's forever.

No, Uranus rules flighty Pisces and aloof Aquarius, two rebellious zodiac signs known for their flexible nature and slight instability. So of course, this is the vibe that these three zodiac signs feel on the day that this hugely underrated planet flips around.

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on August 19, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If you weren't so headstrong when it comes to your independent ways you might not feel so badly about Uranus retrograding in your second solar house of money.

This is going to test your patience and require you to be an adult more than you normally would like to do.

You are the youngest of the zodiac signs, but you will have to put your big girl or boy pants on starting August 19.

Because, Mars is opposite Neptune, and dreams can fall by the wayside while money flies out the window if you're not careful. It doesn't matter how much you earn or how much you put into a savings account.

Remember, Mercury conjunction Mars are in your work sector, and so you are going to have to buckle down and try your hardest to be on top of your income situation.

The planet Uranus is going to feel like a hurricane hit your money sector. And most of this will be because of the fact that others feel like you owe them something - when you don't.

But, this is intense for you. You might have a person come back into your life asking for the item that they let you borrow back in the 1990s.

You might find you need that one thing that you thought you stuck into a drawer, but cleaned it out last weekend, and now it's important. This is not something that you will be able to take lightly with Mars in Virgo.

Because others are going to hold you accountable. But they won't do so in a way that is nice or friendly.

No, bill collectors will be calling your phone and letters delivered to your mail.

Aries, this is not a time to be angry, although Mars trine Uranus can make you feel that way. Instead, you were going to want to make sure that you keep your i's dotted.

On Thursday, which will be a very rough start to a long transit for you, you will feel as though you need a break even before the day is over.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Well, Taurus, what can we say? This is just one more straw on the camel's back. You have had to deal with Uranus in your zodiac sign for almost 2 years now.

And if you have learned anything, it is that nothing is off the table. You have learned that chaos is something you need to become comfortable with.

The reason why Thursday is going to be a rough day for you is that this may feel as though the quiet before the storm has come.

You know that sound. It's that moment when the world stands still, and it's peaceful.

You start to feel as though things are going to get better. But, suddenly you are abruptly reminded that no, that is not the case. Something out of the blue can once again put you back in panic mode. This could be that you find out something you thought you did was not done completely.

And it not only throws off your day, but it also affects others in your life. This can have you questioning whether or not you are losing your sanity.

With Uranus in your sign, you might even feel that this trickles into other areas of your life like your diet, your sleep cycle, and even how you just feel as a person.

Thursday, it's going to be tough, but it will be quiet. So before things begin to intensify for you the rest of this year, take a little break.

Your nerves will need it. But, at the same time, you know these moments don't last long and you should try to enjoy it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have a dark side to you Gemini. You have learned that life often is unpredictable, and this is one of the reasons why you can be paranoid at times.

However, most of the time you are worried for nothing. This time, with Uranus retrograde in your solar house of enemies, you are actually more right than you realize.

You may have little things in your life that are undercutting your productivity. You might think that this has to do with people, but the truth of the matter is this hidden enemy is more than likely your self.

You keep looking in the rearview mirror of your life and it's holding you back, and Thursday, this needs to stop.

All the time you spend on social media lurking an ex. Or the many times you have difficulty dropping a subject, this is what will take life out of you.

It's going to be a tough day for you on Thursday because you will finally come to the end of yourself.

This is going to be like hitting a wall emotionally, but the good news is that it will stop you dead in your tracks and make you realize that it's time for change.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.