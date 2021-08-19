3 Zodiac Signs Who Stop Pretending They're In Love During Neptune Sextile Pluto Starting August 20, 2021

Three zodiac signs who stop pretending they're in love during the Neptune sextile Pluto transit will know that it's time to come clean starting on August 20, 2021.

As human beings, we really put the pressure on ourselves to live up to all sorts of insane expectations.

The number one expectation, of course, being about love and partnership.

We get it in our heads that this is what our destiny is - to find that perfect person, call them our own, and live happily ever after.

Neptune sextile Pluto on August 20, 2021 brings change in love for Taurus, Virgo, and Sagittarius zodiac signs.

Neptune Sextile Pluto is having none of that fantasy, and while it may stimulate many rude awakenings, the one thing this transit will not stand for is fake love.

So, you're one of those people who pretends to be madly in love with your partner, while secretly knowing you are so NOT in love with them, you're about to be outed, friend.

The truth is, the planets have no feelings - they are merely influential; it is WE who are responsible for the feelings, and we will be the ones who notice a change in our own romantic feelings.

Are we lying to ourselves about the love we hoped would last forever? Have we been kidding ourselves all this time? If so, it will be around August 20th, when the realization hits.

Who will stop pretending they are in love during Neptune Sextile Pluto?

Zodiac signs who stop pretending they're in love during Neptune sextile Pluto starting August 20, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Hey, you may be someone who throws their entire being into love, but you're also not into lying to yourself, and when it kicks in that the love you're in isn't working out - you scramble to figure out your next move.

You're compassionate, and you are totally NOT into hurting anyone...but you will come to understand that if you're not happy, then nothing can ever work, in a relationship or not in a relationship.

This Neptune Pluto transit is going to open your eyes, and in your case, you're going to suddenly recognize that the person you thought you were in love with really isn't as fabtastic as you once believed.

And once that glove is thrown, it's like the floodgates open and all you can see is the misery they cause you, and how much of a sucker you've been, in accepting it.

This may be traumatizing for you, Taurus, as you are about to go from thoughts of being in love, to wanting to run for your life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You may no longer be in love with the person you partnered up with, but you certainly won't admit that to anyone.

You like having people think you are content, and that life for you is easy-breezy-beautiful. The truth is, you stopped being in love aeons ago, and that's basically because you don't believe in life long super love.

Sure, you love your mate, and during this Neptune sextile Pluto transit, you may even come to think that this love life of yours might have been more thrilling had it just stayed platonic...but friends can't be life long partners, can they?

What would the neighbors think? Would they sneer and pity you for being in such a good relationship with your friend, who also happens to be your life mate? The truth is, you don't care about being in love, and the pretense of it is worthless to you.

You are happy to be partnered with your friend...but you'll tell the world that you have a marvelous sex life - just to please their sense of curiosity.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Pretense isn't in your nature, not when it comes to love and reality. You're a truth teller; falsehoods act like poison seeds - if you hold on to a falsehood, it grows into a poison tree that bears poison fruit, and after all these metaphors dry up, you're left with a bad feeling.

You cannot lie, Sagittarius, and on August 20, you may just blurt out a few unsavory truths, which will, in turn, hurt your love interest.

When you get tired of something, you don't go back. If you fall out of love, there's usually a very good reason for it - but the interesting part is that once it clicks for you, you want nothing more to do with it.

You are cruel in this way, Sagittarius, but you do know how to get to the point. You end things abruptly and unilaterally, because when you come to understand that you are no longer in love, you don't see a point in continuing on.

There are two seeds here: the seed of poison, and the seed of freedom - and we all know which seed you will be planting.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.