3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On August 18, 2021

Everyone gets their chance at having a good or a bad day. But for three zodiac signs August 18, 2021 will be a rough day.

It's not because they did something wrong or that they deserved a bad turn with karma. It just happens that the Moon is positioned in such a way that emotions feel harsh and difficult to manage.

Cancer, Virgo, and Libra zodiac signs August 18 will be a rough day.

On Wednesday it will feel as though the light at the end of the tunnel is hard to see for all zodiac signs.

But for a certain three, they need their emotions to get them through the day.

Why are we emotionally dull on Wednesday? It's because the Moon in Capricorn is debilitated. And, when the Moon is not itself, feelings are hard to grasp.

Empathy may be difficult for everyone, but especially for these three more sensitive zodiac signs.

When Cancer, Virgo, and Libra are unable to tap into their intuitive, healing energy they feel like something is wrong.

On some levels there is, and astrology explains why.

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on August 18, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Anytime the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn your emotions feel as if they are out of reach.

You depend so much on your feelings that it can be difficult for you to sense what you should do on Wednesday.

You may feel as though you are slightly lost and in a cloud all day. Thinking may be difficult for you, and this can cause you to sense as though the August 18 is particularly bad.

With Mars conjunct Mercury in your sector of communication, a unkind word or an unimportant argument can set you off.

You may be crying about what happened while the other person isn't even remembering the situation, and this can cause you to think that the day need to be crossed off the books.

Try not to self-blame too much as you are inclined to do. Certain things just are what they are, and this week is particularly intense with the Sun preparing to leave Leo.

You need cling to things that make you feel like you have stuff together, and although this is not who you really are, without a sense of security you won't feel like you are having a good day.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It would be nice to think that when the Moon is in your romance sector that the day would go well.

However, the Moon in Capricorn has you focusing more on work instead of love. You are quite a powerhouse right now because Mars in your sign has you working more than usual.

You are easily persuaded to take on more responsibility than you should, and that makes Wednesday tough.

Your ambition could have your partner complain that you work way too much. You may feel unsupported during such a pivotal time of your life.

And, when the Moon speaks with Pluto in your pleasure sector, you may have had enough. You'll decide that you prefer work over love.

This can be one of the many reasons why Wednesday does you no favors. Under different circumstances, you'd react another way.

But, on August 18, the world will feel upside down, making Wednesday rough for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

When the Moon is in Capricorn, lots of emotions rise to the surface about your family making Wednesday rough for you.

However you may be tempted to overdo, and over care, even to the point where you are acting slightly dysfunctional.

Balance will feel as if it's an impossibility. Part of the problem will involve the planet Pluto.

Pluto is a planet of transformation, and change is something that will require you to recalibrate how you feel and think about others.

You might want to dote on someone in order to keep them from feeling the pain of change.

But, what you need to realize is that change is part of life and even if others don't want to change or need to change it is not your responsibility to decide.

Yes, what makes August 18 hard on you will come from your own hands, and you will need to learn when to step back and let others live their life on their own terms. Even if you think they don't know what they are doing.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.