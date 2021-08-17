3 Zodiac Signs Who Feel Alone In Love During Moon Square Mars Starting August 18, 2021

One of the effects we may all get to feel during Moon Square Mars is this 'do or die' need to live up to something we've set up for ourselves.

In fact, three zodiac signs will feel alone in love when the Moon square Mars starts on August 18, 2021.

It's as if we are succumbing to all of our expectations; it's 'my way or the highway' in this case, but what's happening here is that all of our great expectations cannot be filled; we feel lost and confused, unable to comprehend why nothing turned out according to our original plans.

One of the harsher lessons created by this kind of expectation is the one where we thought we'd have it all - in love and romance.

Everyone walks into love thinking it's going to last forever. Nobody walks in saying, "Yeah, this will last the night and then I'm AUDI." No one.

And if we do say that, it's because we've convinced ourselves that we don't need anyone...when in fact, we do. We really, really do.

And so, it will be on August 18, 2021, that we will get to live out that old cliche - "all alone in a crowded room."

Ever find yourself in that situation, where everyone is talking about their great loves, and there you are, partnered up, and feeling as lonely as one can possibly feel. Don't feel bad - in this case, you are not alone.

Who will feel alone in love during Moon Square Mars, on August 18?

Zodiac signs who feel alone in love during the Moon square Mars starting August 18, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

More than anything in this world, you wish to blend in.

You want for one day where you don't notice how much you stand out, and even though you cherish your difference and your unique stance on just about everything, there are times when you wish you could just be...normal, whatever that means. All your buddies have mates.

Everyone around you seems to be making their way through life doing what's expected of them; sure, you have never had a desire to live 'like them' but you are coming to suspect that maybe you need to compromise just a tad if you're to blend in better.

You try to convince yourself that this is what you want, this alone-ness, this solitary lifestyle - but Moon Square Mars has a different agenda in mind for you starting August 18.

You're going to feel it, Gemini. Yes, you're an original, but you're still lonely and hard to budge.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your solo act looks great on paper; if you wrote the story of your life, it would look like a spy novel, filled to the brim with love, sex, betrayal...murder!

Well, maybe not murder, but you have lived the life of a super spy...if only you didn't have a heart beneath all of that sexy grandeur.

That's what's really going to ruin you this Wednesday, Scorpio - it's that heart of yours.

It still beats, and if you listen to it very carefully, it's saying more than 'thump, thump' - it's saying, "I need love. I need to give love. I need to receive love."

And so, when you sashay into any room, turn heads and make 'em swoon, know that all this is superficial approval.

The only way out of your loneliness is to reinvent yourself as someone who is vulnerable. While that may sound like an impossible request, it is what's going to give your heart a chance to be real. Realness is easy - try it sometimes, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Oh, you. You and that willful independence of yours. What haven't you done to remove yourself from every social situation there is? It's as if it's your life's work to separate yourself from the crowd.

Problem is, you remove yourself so well that you become invisible, and before you know it, no one even knows you're there.

Then, on dates like this one - August 18, when Moon Trine Mars comes to town, you're suddenly feeling very...see through. "Why isn't anyone noticing me? Where is my love?"

Ordinarily, you welcome feelings of loneliness, but this time you'll be irked. It just doesn't seem fair.

You'll feel very singled out by this transit, as if you are the only person in the world who didn't get the love thing right.

Sagittarius, you can get the love thing right - you just have to take the first step. You may not like people, but give them a chance...they sure do like you.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda