3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On August 17, 2021

There are three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on August 17, 2021, and problems seem to come out of nowhere.

August 17 is going to be a rough day for zodiac signs: Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn.

The earth signs get hit hardest the most on Tuesday but they aren't surprised.

While no one likes it when the day forecasts negative energy, having a good day every day is not possible. It's just not real life, and so these three signs expect this.

And for all of us, Mercury conjunct Mars is a tough transit. We are less cooperative. More argumentative. And, difficult when spoken to.

The good news is that even though there are problems, some of us learn to make lemonade out of lemons and convince ourselves that things will get better.

So, when the day comes to a close a rough day might not feel so bad after all.

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on August 17, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are going to have a rough day because of all the work you'll have to do before the day is over.

This is work that relates to making money, so you may be bombarded at your job.

Venus in your sector of work speaking to Pluto in your sign of beliefs, pushing yourself to go above and beyond can have an impact on your energy levels, too.

Too much work can be taxing and make you feel subhumane at times. You might carry all the stress of the world on your shoulders and that is also why Tuesday will feel tougher than average for you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You would think having Mercury in your sign would be a good thing, but it's caused you a lot of nervous energy and anxiety.

It does not help that Mercury is working closely with angry Mars in your sign causing your intense emotions to boil over in other areas of your life too.

On Tuesday, part of you will be exercising lots of restraint, but there's a part of you that may not cooperate.

You are likely to stick your foot in your mouth during a moment of rage, and this can work out OK, but deep down inside you're replaying the scenario.

It makes you feel anxiius about the future, and that is why the day will be really hard on you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Saturn in Aquarius should bring you good luck at times, but lately it's bringing problems related to money.

You are working hard to earn it, but there are times when it just feels like you're working way more than you're making, and it's frustrating tosay the least.

Saturn square Uranus makes you want to have things change, and you might be inclined to force the issue at work.

You may not be able to stop yourself either, and this may show that behind your cool exterior is a person who has limits. This lack of restraint is what can make Tuesday be rough for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.