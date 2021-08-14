3 Zodiac Signs Who Put Dating On Hold During The Moon In Sagittarius Starting August 15, 2021

Three zodiac signs will put their dating on hold starting this weekend because on August 15, the Moon will leave Scorpio and enter Sagittarius at 11:11 p.m. EST, and it's time to think about love and what the future holds.

The fact that the Moon changes signs during a Master Number in sequence can be an indicator that something is about to happen and this requires deep thought, introspection and introversion to figure out what that may be - especially in love.

11 is a Master number and it's an intuitive energy and Sagittarius energy is about beliefs, adventure, and travel. So how does this tie into dating and putting love on hold?

For three zodiac signs there are lots of reasons why this makes sense.

The Moon will enter Sagittarius this weekend, and this can bring a vibe of optimism and hope when it comes to your emotions.

Things may start to feel like they're “looking up” in certain areas of your life.

Although the Moon is also conjunct the South Node in Sagittarius, and this has the potential to bring up emotions from the past, lovers from the past or simply outdated defense mechanisms within your relationships, or your approach to love.

There are also some intense squares to the Moon from Mars, Mercury and Jupiter, which can create passionate outbursts, miscommunication, or overly emotional communication, and blocks when it comes to emotional growth within your relationships.

All of this intensity can create a storm of emotions within you, which may make you want to take a step back from dating, or love in general, in order to let your emotions settle a little, so that you can return to a grounded place within yourself.

The Moon in Sagittarius on August 16th will be supported by Venus, and this helps all zodiac signs.

Venus is now in Libra so she's no longer opposing Neptune, meaning that the rose-colored glasses have come off, and reality is now totally clear.

This can mean that things you ignored before for the sake of love will now come to the surface, in order to be revealed to you in a way you might not like.

This could be the moment when you find yourself at a crossroads about whether or not you want to keep moving forward with a romantic partner, or with love at all.

Venus is in a trine with Pluto, so this does give a fighting spirit when it comes to love. Although that may depend on some of those truths which are now being revealed to you.

Zodiac signs who put dating on hold during the Moon in Sagittarius starting on August 15 - 18, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 – June 21)

With the Moon being in your seventh house of relationships, conjunct the South Node, this can bring karmic or past life issues into your relationship.

It also has the potential to bring up old wounds or baggage from your past, or past arguments/debates with your partner. Since the Moon is also square Mars and Mercury, this means that the potential to have emotionally-charged arguments or conversations is strong.

With Venus now in Libra in your fifth house of pleasure, this does create an energy which allows you to open up to love more, but in a cautious, smart way.

This means that you may value things like integrity, reciprocity and equality within your romantic relationships at this time.

So you may find that if someone is just not bringing you those things, that you may decide to look elsewhere for love, or to simply put that love back into yourself, and focus on your own well-being for now.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

With the Moon being conjunct the South Node in your fifth house of creativity and joy, this can bring some of your favorite pastimes to the forefront, or even a past lover back into your life.

This energy will allow you to experience something from your past which once brought you pleasure.

Although with the square to Mars and Jupiter, you may find it challenging to achieve growth with these things at this point in your life.

The reason for this could be that you've simply had a change of heart, or you've simply outgrown these creative pursuits or past love interests.

This energy is great for one last chance with something which you may have loved at one point, but you may find that your heart is just not in it.

As you may be more interested in pursuits which have to do with your own personal growth, healing and overall independence.

With Venus now in Libra in your second house of finances and material possessions, this is really a great time for you to focus on your money and overall stability, and to maybe even level up in that area of your life. So because of all of this, you may find that you're simply not that interested in love at this time.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

With the Moon being conjunct the South Node in your eleventh house of friendships and social connections, you may find that an old friend comes back into your life.

Or that you even consider going back to an ex or past romantic relationship. You may feel called to connect with certain relationships from your past during this Moon, although you may discover that the reason for this is to simply achieve closure, and not rekindle a romance.

Although with the square to Mars and Mercury, you may find that you're simply speaking different languages with these social connections at this point in your life.

It may simply be that the connection you once had was based on that past version of yourself. And that you may no longer resonate with what you valued back then, in terms of a friend or romantic partner.

You may discover that not only have you changed, but so have your values, perspectives and beliefs.

With Venus now in Libra in your ninth house of higher education and philosophy, you may feel called to refine and freshen up your skill sets in certain areas of your life.

This energy will create a desire within you to do things which are connected to self-improvement and personal empowerment in general. So with this higher calling of your soul, you may not be interested in exploring love at this time.

Tara Reynolds is an intuitive empath, tarot reader, astrologer, artist & priestess who discovered her love for spirituality and the spirit world as a small child. She specializes in love, career, spirituality, and past lives readings. For more of her work, visit her website.