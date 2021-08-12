3 Zodiac Sign Whose Relationships Change During The Moon Trine Sun Starting August 13, 2021

Who are the three zodiac signs whose relationships change during the Moon trine the Sun on August 13, 2021?

We all feel the effects of this transit but in different ways.

Moon Trine Sun. Just saying it gives me a rush of power - do you know what I mean? After all, in our sky, the Moon is almost ever present, as is the Sun, and for thousands of years, we've been giving these celestial bodies our attention, and sometimes even our worship.

The Moon trine the Sun on August 13, 2021 improves relationships for all zodiac signs, but three the most.

It would make sense that when the Moon Trine Sun, on August 13, 2021, we'd be easily influenced by its energy field.

It's a positive force, for sure, and if we can let this influence into our lives, we may see some major changes to come.

Change is always mysterious, and sometimes we want nothing to do with it - but that is always because we assume something worse is on the other side, when it doesn't necessarily have to be that way.

In this case, we will see changes in our relationships with romantic mates, as well as in friendship.

For some, this Trine will be remarkable and memorable - and perhaps even, well needed. While all signs stand the chance of benefitting, these three signs will be hit with the change stick as soon as the Trine begins.

Which signs are those who will be most affected by Moon Trine Sun?

Zodiac signs whose relationships improve during the Moon trine the Sun on August 13, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

On August 13, you're going to enter a phase of serious thinking. You've worked hard to improve your life - and it's going well; you are finally able to just 'be yourself'.

Now that you feel confident that you can make a better life for yourself, this Trine may inspire you to expand your horizons, in terms of dreams and goals.

In love, you no longer clutch on to bad relationships for fear of being alone...and it will be during Moon Trine Sun that it hits you: there's someone in your life who represents all that you've worked so hard to get away from - perhaps you need to walk away from them now.

It won't be dramatic, and there will be no regrets - but you will be saying goodbye to someone in your 'circle' of friends, because you know that person brings destruction, and Taurus, you have got no time for that noise.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are about to make a big change - in a family relationship. There's a dynamic that's been set up, and you do not like it - nor have you ever.

This may even take place between you and a nuclear family member - most likely a parent.

There will be no argument or clash coming, but there will be a moment of realization: this isn't working.

Being that they are close to you, you won't be ending it, but you will be putting your foot down and drawing boundary lines.

You realize that you no longer wish to be the family punching bag - and you're taking that privilege away from whoever treats you badly, family, friend, lover or stranger.

You have changed, Cancer, and you will not tolerate disrespect. Moon Trine Sun supports your need for boundaries, and you will get what you need.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Starting on August 13, when Moon Trines Sun, you're going to be launched into a new state of introspection.

This is a comfortable place for you, as you're always inside your own mind, plotting, figuring things out, analyzing. What will come up for you is something you've wanted to avoid thinking about for a long, long while.

This is about dissatisfaction in your love relationship. It's just not working, and you're not sure it's about a need for change, or if a simple break up is necessary.

You dread the idea of breaking up, mainly for the drama and overacting that comes with all romantic endings, and yet - on some level, you just don't care enough; you're ready to take on the drama just to get to the ending.

You will derive confidence from this transit, and that might just give you what you need in order to make a clean break from the person you're involved with.

When your partner asks why, you can tell them, "It's not you. It's me."

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda