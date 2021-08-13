3 Zodiac Signs Who Feel Sad About Love During The Moon Square Saturn Starting August 14, 2021

Certain planets block our emotions, and that's what happens to the three zodiac signs who feel sad about love during the Moon square Saturn starting on August 14, 2021.

We wouldn't be human if we didn't have those occasional days where we just feel melancholy.

The Moon square Saturn on August 14 is a transit that lasts just a few days.

Saturday's Moon Square Saturn aka The Weepy Maker is tough on the heart.

When something like this happens, we may want to look to the stars for an explanation, especially when the sadness comes on quickly, and with no apparent reason.

And, weepy is something we may all just be today. Will we be able to justify our somber moods? Maybe. Maybe not.

One thing for certain is that many people will be feeling just plain down in the dumps.

The good part is that it lasts only one day, so strap on your seatbelts as it's going to be a bumpy ride.

If you're someone who is particularly sensitive, in general, you'll probably want to cancel this day out altogether.

Then again, you've - we've - all been down this road before. It's a sad, emotional lunar disaster of a day, but in the long run, we'll all know it as fairly meaningless and unremarkable.

No harm done today; the only casualty may be a box of tissues that went to a good cause.

Zodiac signs who feel sad during the Moon square Saturn starting on August 14, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are just not in the mood for what August 14th is about to deliver, as you've recently been through enough tears to consider the case closed.

Just as you thought you were over thinking about 'that person' - BANG ZOOM, in come Moon Square Saturn to freshen up those memories - just in case you thought you forget them.

You've been working hard on forgiveness, and you're just about there. You certainly don't need an extra day of ruminating, especially on someone you convinced yourself no longer means anything to you.

It's like phantom limb syndrome: you think that person is still there because you sense them, you feel them - and yet, they were removed a long time ago.

August 14 is hopefully the last day you'll have to regard this person again. But while we're here, witness it, and then let it go.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today is a bit of a setback for you. You've been doing well, Virgo - you are starting to feel healthier and more secure in who you are.

You realize that self-love is a life long process and that you know you have a long way to go.

You've spent way too many years hating yourself, and that has made you into a hateful person.

You no longer wish to be this condensed can of aggravation, and you make sincere efforts to change...and then you run into August 14, 2021, which takes your efforts and sets you back to start.

Saturday has got Scorpio written all over it, and for you, Virgo, that means it's a day of toil, of self-doubt and of regret.

Don't let it get you all the way down - this day does not come with kindness, but that doesn't mean you have to offer yourself up as a sacrifice.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

There's no way you can be a part of a Moon Square Saturn transit without shedding a few tears...in fact, it would be practically impossible for any Pisces to avoid feeling the low vibe of this day.

The tears you may shed today are without reason or rhyme.

They come out of nowhere, but you, Pisces, are used to this kind of temperament, and so, in a way, days like this are more typical than they are rare.

In other words, you've been here before and you know that you always survive. Even your people know this about you; they know when you get down and the continue to love you anyway.

That's why you are a survivor, Pisces - you always have people loving and supporting you, even through the darkest of your moods.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda