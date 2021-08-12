3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On August 13, 2021

For some folks, this day, August 13, 2021, is about to go down as one of the better days of the week.

We have a lot influencing this day, and one of the larger and more positive aspects is Moon Trine Jupiter, which has the potential of expanding the minds of those who consider themselves 'great thinkers'.

For these three air zodiac signs (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius) August 13, 2021 is full of positive energy — all day.

You can't go wrong with great thinkers who are able to utilize universal energy for the power of mind expansion and revelation.

That's what makes this day great - for some: revelation. If we open our minds to new ideas, we not only experience those new ideas, we build on them.

This day is about snowballing ideas; the more the merrier. It's a day of great inspiration, and much art to come.

There are several lunar influences at play here - this will inspire us to go deeper, and go fearlessly.

We may turn to spirituality, or we may turn to pen and paper - whatever avenue we choose, we will be inspired, prepared and ready to drop amazing info on planet Earth.

This is the thinking creative's day - prepare for elegant equations and beautiful works of art!

Zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 13, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What makes this a beautiful day for you, Gemini, is that you have finally decided to let go of something that really harmed your mind. You may not know why you held on for so long, but that might just be your nature; you don't let go easily.

As you look at your life, you see that you no longer have to drag around this pain, and 'this pain' means...a person in your life.

You've held on to this romantic notion that you and this person had something special - special enough to honor for a lifetime, and yet, reality has painted this relationship in a totally different way, hasn't it, Gemini?

This person that you've put on a pedestal? They have no thoughts of you, at all, and you finally recognize this as truth.

While it's a harsh truth, it's the very one you needed to acknowledge in order to be set free. You are now free, Gemini - run wild!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You've been through a lot, and unfortunately, you know that it was you who put you through all the messes you had to endure.

You're finally free of this kind of self-punishment. You recognize that you were on the verge of being a true masochist - not by choice, but by default.

How that worked is like this: you didn't want to offend, so you politely took on a million responsibilities that you wanted nothing to do with.

You ended up living in resentment, towards them, and towards yourself. You're so smart, and yet you made so many wrong choices - and now, here you are, on August 13, realizing that you don't need to punish yourself any longer.

What was the point in all that self-hate? You learned what you needed to learn, and now, you can move on. Leave that baggage behind you, Libra - today is a new day.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You could use a great day, that's for sure, Aquarius, and lucky you - it's on, today. What makes it a great day?

Oh, it's the simple things: time alone, a walk in the fresh air by yourself, a few hours to do nothing but tend to your own interests.

No one is banging on your door today and for you, that's heaven. It's a day of very few responsibilities, Aquarius, and that means you get to unwind and relax.

Your days are usually filled to the brim with requests made by family members, or co-workers, and honestly, it all gets so very tiring.

Today? Not so much. In fact, you'll be able to recharge those tired batteries, thanks to all the lunar mega-energy that's here to support you.

This is a good day for you to stay in bed and watch TV - if you so choose. And if you can't, don't worry - no one is going to be on your case today. Easy, breezy, beautiful.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda