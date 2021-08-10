3 Zodiac Signs Who Need Space In Their Relationships During The Moon In Libra August 11 - 13, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will need their space on August 11 to August 13, 2021 will be reacting to the Moon in Libra once it has left the sign of Virgo.

The Moon in Libra August 11 to August 13 brings a desire for personal reflection and social distancing for Gemini, Libra, and Sagittarius zodiac signs.

And this means that they won't want to hang out with friends or even lovers. They want this time for themselves.

We've all come to think that things like 'needing space' when it comes to our relationships, is the beginning of the end.

As if the need to have a little space to ourselves inevitably turns into a need for more and more space, until the entire relationship is dissolved into nothingness.

We rarely respect our partner's 'need for space', in fact, we fear it, automatically jumping to the conclusion that they are no longer interested in being partners with us.

If we could step out of the way and simply understand that the need for space isn't always about us, but about the party who asks for it; we are only human, and there are times when we simply need to be alone - or allowed 'time off' to simply exist without the continuous consciousness of being partnered.

Moon in Libra stimulates the need in us to find our own space within our love relationships. Sometimes this goes over well, and we find ourselves supported by our partners, and at other times we feel defensive and attacked, simply because our partners wish for a life that isn't about the relationship, 24-7.

Between August 11 and 13, we are going to see 3 signs of the zodiac react specifically to this 'need for space'. Those signs are...

Zodiac signs who need space in their relationships during the Moon in Libra starting August 11 to August 13, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're a good mate, and when you want to show effort, you go all out - but here's the kicker: you don't always want to show effort.

That doesn't mean you aren't interested in your partner, but it does mean that you crave your time alone, and sometimes it gets so bad that you don't know how to approach your partner with your requests. It's as if you can go just so far before your fear kicks in, and you end up not being happy with the compromise.

They don't understand why you want to be away from them, and you don't understand how they can't comprehend this little request.

As you can see, this can go the wrong way very easily if one of you doesn't speak up and lay the law down in no uncertain terms.

You can have your space, Gemini, but you're going to have to communicate this in clear language, without making your partner feel deserted.

It can work; you simply have to make sure both parties understand that this is about personal space, not dying love.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It is you who wants space in the relationship, but it's for no other reason than you don't want to forget who were before you became coupled.

This will be highly offensive to your partner, but that's because their ego is in the way of their understanding of you.

They think you are an extension of them, and that this is the way it is for lovers; they need to swear undying loyalty and commit to being in each other's face's 24-7.

That's called idealism, and you've picked an idealist for a partner - which is all the more reason it's going to be harder for you to get that space you need.

While you don't want the responsibility of having to soothe your partner into believing this isn't such a horrendous thing, you also don't want to leave them hanging.

Don't let this become an experience in resentment, Libra. If you care about your person, then explain it all to them so that they allow you your space, while knowing all is well in the relationship.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You've always wanted space - in any relationship...but can you handle it when you're the one that someone else wants to get away from, if only temporarily? You're independent, but you're also egomaniacal, and you're about to get a taste of your own medicine, starting August 11.

Sure, you'll roll with it, when your partner tells you that they want some time to themselves, but it will bother you.

You're so used to being the one who calls the shots that you never expect anyone else to get there first, and the truth is - your partner does require some time off, and that might very well mean time off from YOU, Sagittarius.

You're a wonder and you're a grace, but you can also be obnoxious and pushy, and while that doesn't diminish your ability to be lovable, it definitely pushes people away from you - even if it means they just need a little Sagittarius-break.

Anybody who loves a Sagittarius knows they live inside their minds, and sometimes it's recommended to back off. Hence, partners of Sag often times require space.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.